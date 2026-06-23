Swing for THAW Golf Outing
Swing for THAW Golf Outing
Join community supporters and golfers for the 2026 Swing for THAW Golf Outing, an annual event dedicated to raising critical funds for The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).
Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 17, 2026
Location: Northville Hills Golf Club
Activities: The day features an 18-hole, four-person scramble, lunch (sponsored by SEEL LLC), dinner, prizes, contests, a silent auction, and networking opportunities with community and business leaders.
Registration & breakfast: 7:30 am
Shotgun at: 9:00 am
Funds raised during this event directly support THAW’s mission to help Michigan families maintain essential utility services and achieve long-term energy stability.
While often associated with winter, THAW emphasizes that the need for utility assistance exists year-round; your participation helps provide vital support to households facing financial hardship throughout the year.
Get Involved:
Register or learn more: birdease.com/swingforthaw
Sponsorship opportunities: birdease.com/34808/sponsorships