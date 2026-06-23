Join community supporters and golfers for the 2026 Swing for THAW Golf Outing, an annual event dedicated to raising critical funds for The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).

Event Details:

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Location: Northville Hills Golf Club

Activities: The day features an 18-hole, four-person scramble, lunch (sponsored by SEEL LLC), dinner, prizes, contests, a silent auction, and networking opportunities with community and business leaders.

Registration & breakfast: 7:30 am

Shotgun at: 9:00 am

Funds raised during this event directly support THAW’s mission to help Michigan families maintain essential utility services and achieve long-term energy stability.

While often associated with winter, THAW emphasizes that the need for utility assistance exists year-round; your participation helps provide vital support to households facing financial hardship throughout the year.

Get Involved:

Register or learn more: birdease.com/swingforthaw

Sponsorship opportunities: birdease.com/34808/sponsorships

