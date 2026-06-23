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Swing for THAW Golf Outing

Swing for THAW Golf Outing

Join community supporters and golfers for the 2026 Swing for THAW Golf Outing, an annual event dedicated to raising critical funds for The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).

Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Location: Northville Hills Golf Club

Activities: The day features an 18-hole, four-person scramble, lunch (sponsored by SEEL LLC), dinner, prizes, contests, a silent auction, and networking opportunities with community and business leaders.

Registration & breakfast: 7:30 am

Shotgun at: 9:00 am

Funds raised during this event directly support THAW’s mission to help Michigan families maintain essential utility services and achieve long-term energy stability.

While often associated with winter, THAW emphasizes that the need for utility assistance exists year-round; your participation helps provide vital support to households facing financial hardship throughout the year.

Get Involved:

Register or learn more: birdease.com/swingforthaw
Sponsorship opportunities: birdease.com/34808/sponsorships

Northville Hills Golf Club
$75-$700
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

THAWFund
734.646.1500

Artist Group Info

kayla@catalystmediafactory.com
Northville Hills Golf Club
15565 Bay Hill Dr Northville, MI 48168
Northville , Michigan 48168
734-667-4653
https://northvillehillsgolfclub.com/