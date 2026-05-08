The Original Debates over Constitutional Interpretation

Today, debate rages over how to interpret the United States Constitution, especially what role history should play in that practice. When the generation that adopted the Constitution in the late eighteenth century first interpreted the document, what defined their debates? How do those debates compare to the ones structuring American constitutional law today?

Join us for a lecture exploring how to read the Constitution through lenses past and present and reflecting on what the creators can teach us about the Constitution today.

Book sales, signing and reception to follow.