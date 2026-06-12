The Stephenson Ceramics Legacy Exhibit

Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating the launch of The Stephenson Ceramics Legacy Project and Visionaries Exhibit. Learn about its vision for preserving and sharing the work of Susanne and John Stephenson!

On Saturday, June 27 from 6–8 PM, guests are invited to an immersive experience exploring the creative legacy of the renowned dynamic duo of ceramics.

Come enjoy live music by Paul Vornhagen Jazz, lite bites and a beverage while strolling through the exhibit, outdoor gallery, sculpture garden and studio. Be one of the first to view Visionaries, a special exhibit highlighting the history, artistry, and lifetime impact of this dynamic ceramic duo.

Celebrate art, community, and legacy with us in a beautiful summer evening setting surrounded by extraordinary ceramics and creative history.

Open: Thursdays - Saturdays 12-4pm. The exhibition continues through October 10th.