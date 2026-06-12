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The Stephenson Ceramics Outdoor Gallery and Sculpture Garden

The Stephenson Ceramics Outdoor Gallery and Sculpture Garden

The Outdoor Gallery and Sculpture Garden is open for the season! Thursdays - Saturdays, from 12-4. Free and Open to the Public. Come explore the magic of Susanne + John’s work!

Want a more personalized experience? Book a one on one consultation or tour with our Project Director, Patti Smith. www.stephensonceramicstudio.com or 734.395.1540.

Stephenson Ceramics
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Stephenson Ceramics
7343951540
patti.stephensonceramicstudio@gmail.com
www.stephensonceramicstudio.com

Artist Group Info

Susanne and John Stephenson
patti.stephensonceramicstudio@gmail.com
www.stephensonceramicstudio.com
Stephenson Ceramics
4380 West Waters Road
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103
7343951540
patti.stephensonceramicstudio@gmail.com
www.stephensonceramicstudio.com