The Stephenson Ceramics Outdoor Gallery and Sculpture Garden
The Stephenson Ceramics Outdoor Gallery and Sculpture Garden
The Outdoor Gallery and Sculpture Garden is open for the season! Thursdays - Saturdays, from 12-4. Free and Open to the Public. Come explore the magic of Susanne + John’s work!
Want a more personalized experience? Book a one on one consultation or tour with our Project Director, Patti Smith. www.stephensonceramicstudio.com or 734.395.1540.
Stephenson Ceramics
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Stephenson Ceramics
7343951540
patti.stephensonceramicstudio@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Susanne and John Stephenson
patti.stephensonceramicstudio@gmail.com
Stephenson Ceramics
4380 West Waters RoadAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
7343951540
patti.stephensonceramicstudio@gmail.com