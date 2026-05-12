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Walking Tour: The Origins of the Law Quadrangle

Walking Tour: The Origins of the Law Quadrangle

Many associate the architecture of the University of Michigan Law Quadrangle with the Renaissance, the Ivy League, or even Hogwarts. While strolling through the Quad, we’ll discuss the buildings from conception to construction and the Law School’s influence on social issues and legal education.

Guided tour led by student docents. Duration: 1.5 hours; 0.5 miles.

This walking tour meets at the corner of S. University Avenue and State Street, on the outer northwest corner of the Law Quad.

Tour will take place in rain or snow, but will be cancelled for severe weather (notification via email).

Registration required: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/p8cpkyu

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/