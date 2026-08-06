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World Clap Day!

World Clap Day!

Hello, Ypsi neighbors! Ypsi First is inviting our community to participate in World Clap Day on Sunday, August 16. We’ll gather at 9:45 a.m. in our parking lot and join people around the world for one synchronized clap at exactly 10:00 a.m. This is a free event for all ages—bring your family, friends, and neighbors and help us put Ypsi on the worldwide map!

First United Methodist Church - Ypsilanti
09:45 AM - 10:00 AM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

First United Methodist Church of Ypsilanti
734-482-8374
fumcypsi@fumcypsi.org
https://www.fumcypsi.org/
First United Methodist Church - Ypsilanti
209 Washtenaw Ave.
Ypsilanti`, Michigan 48197
734 482-8374
fumcypsi@fumcypsi.org
www.fumcypsi.org