Hello, Ypsi neighbors! Ypsi First is inviting our community to participate in World Clap Day on Sunday, August 16. We’ll gather at 9:45 a.m. in our parking lot and join people around the world for one synchronized clap at exactly 10:00 a.m. This is a free event for all ages—bring your family, friends, and neighbors and help us put Ypsi on the worldwide map!