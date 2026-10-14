© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get election coverage information

Yang and Olivia, Violin-Piano Duo – Not Alone: Music, Mental Health and the Human Story

Yang and Olivia, Violin-Piano Duo – Not Alone: Music, Mental Health and the Human Story

This November, Kerrytown Concert House welcomes acclaimed violin-piano duo Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai — winners of the 2023 American Prize and 2022 Medici International Competition — for Not Alone: Music, Mental Health, and the Human Story. The program pairs masterworks with the private struggles behind them: Korngold’s flight from Nazi-occupied Europe, Schumann’s battles with depression and psychosis, William Grant Still’s barrier-breaking voice in a segregated America, and Beethoven’s defiant creativity as his hearing failed. Alongside Ravel and contemporary composer Chi-chun Lee, these works become windows into resilience and hope. Behind every masterpiece is a human story — and behind every human story is the hope to be understood. Not Alone is a concert that listens back.

Kerrytown Concert House
Adults: $32-42; Students &amp; Youth: $20-30
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kerrytown Concert House
7347692999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://kerrytownconcerthouse.com/

Artist Group Info

Yang and Olivia
Kerrytown Concert House
415 N. 4th Ave.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104
734-769-2999
kch@kerrytownconcerthouse.com
https://www.kerrytownconcerthouse.com/