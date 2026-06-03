Yes, Ann Improv Festival is Ann Arbor’s newest summer cultural event, bringing four days of improv comedy, headliner shows, showcase performances, workshops, afterparties, and community events to hear.say brewing + theater and the Michigan Theater.

The inaugural festival features nationally recognized performers from Dropout, Smosh, Upright Citizens Brigade, television, film, podcasts, and comedy stages across the country, alongside more than 50 improv teams from 12 states. Audiences can catch headline performances, discover local favorites, see visiting teams from around the country, and experience a full festival weekend built around unscripted comedy and creative community.

Presented by hear.say brewing + theater, Yes, Ann celebrates Ann Arbor’s growing improv scene while welcoming performers and audiences from across the region and beyond.