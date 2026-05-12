For four days, Ann Arbor becomes a home for unscripted comedy. Yes, Ann Improv Festival brings together nationally recognized performers, visiting improv teams, workshops, showcases, and special events for a weekend of comedy made up entirely on the spot.

Hosted by hear.say brewing + theater, the festival’s headliners include The Improvised Shakespeare Company, Holy Sh!t Improv, Anna Garcia & Friends, and Yes, Also All Stars, led by Suzi Barrett. Shows and events will take place at the historic Michigan Theater and hear.say brewing + theater, bringing comedy fans into the heart of Ann Arbor for a packed festival weekend.

Audiences can expect performers seen on Dropout, Smosh, UCB stages, film, television, and comedy festivals across the country, plus more than 50 improv teams from 12 states. From fast-paced games to long-form scenes, musical improv, and fully improvised theater, every performance is different, every laugh happens live, and nothing will ever happen the same way twice.