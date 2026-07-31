Ypsi Food Fest
Ypsi Food Fest
This event strives to showcase local food entrepreneurs. Food businesses are growing in our community, but many are suffering from rising food costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ypsilanti Food Festival hopes to spotlight local businesses and introduce folks to the wonderful, inspired, tasty food that our community. Many food vendors from local businesses will be selling bites with other activities such as live music, games, and more!
University Bank Commerce Center
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Growing Hope & Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development
williamsch@washtenaw.org
University Bank Commerce Center
301 W Michigan AveYpsilanti, Michigan 48197-5450