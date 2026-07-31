© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ypsi Food Fest

Ypsi Food Fest

This event strives to showcase local food entrepreneurs. Food businesses are growing in our community, but many are suffering from rising food costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ypsilanti Food Festival hopes to spotlight local businesses and introduce folks to the wonderful, inspired, tasty food that our community. Many food vendors from local businesses will be selling bites with other activities such as live music, games, and more!

University Bank Commerce Center
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Growing Hope & Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development
williamsch@washtenaw.org
University Bank Commerce Center
301 W Michigan Ave
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197-5450