Ypsilanti Community Choir First Rehearsal

Rehearsals for the Ypsilanti Community Choir’s 2026 Holiday Concert will begin on Thursday, September 17 at 7:30pm, and will be held in the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Please plan to arrive a few minutes early to register for $40 and collect your music- doors will open at 7pm. See you there!

Our planned program will include:

Fum, Fum, Fum, In December, Selections from Christmas from the Heart, Christmas Canon, Snow, among others. There will also be our new “tradition” of a Christmas carol singalong and our traditional closing song “Hallelujah Chorus.”

