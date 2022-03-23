Michigan Attorney General celebrates overturned wrongful convictions

*Nat sound of applause from seeing their family again*

That's the sound of the crowd as thee brothers reunited with family. They spent over 20 years locked up without any physical evidence tying them to the crime.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says there's a common theme between many exonerated cases.

"Sometimes there's a shockingly small amount of evidence, if evidence at all, that links these now exonerated people to these crimes."

The exonerations are the third and fourth times Nessel’s Conviction Integrity Unit’s work has gotten a conviction thrown out. The unit says there are over 1,600 requests for assistance.

Colin Jackson / MPRN Melvin DeJesus hugs his mother.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

