© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Michigan Attorney General celebrates overturned wrongful convictions

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT
Melvin_and_George_Hug_mother[1].jpg
Colin Jackson
/
MPRN
Melvin and George DeJesus hug their mother.

*Nat sound of applause from seeing their family again*

That's the sound of the crowd as thee brothers reunited with family. They spent over 20 years locked up without any physical evidence tying them to the crime.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says there's a common theme between many exonerated cases.

"Sometimes there's a shockingly small amount of evidence, if evidence at all, that links these now exonerated people to these crimes."

The exonerations are the third and fourth times Nessel’s Conviction Integrity Unit’s work has gotten a conviction thrown out. The unit says there are over 1,600 requests for assistance.

Melvin_DeJesus_hugs_mother[1].jpg
Colin Jackson
/
MPRN
Melvin DeJesus hugs his mother.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

Michigan News michiganMichigan Attorney Generaldana nesselWrongful convictioncriminal justiceConviction Integrity Unit
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content