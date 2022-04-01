Federal report: Michigan ends 2021 with $592B GDP

The numbers from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis put Michigan near the middle of the pack. Seasonally adjusted quarterly growth in the state during the last part of 2021 was up by a little under 6%.

That places it slightly above the Great Lakes Region on average but still more than a percentage point under the national average.

Durable goods manufacturing, professional services, and real estate contributed most to that growth.

In terms of year-over-year GDP changes, Michigan still outperformed the national average.

