© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan News

Final State Disability Assistance Program rules posted

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published April 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT
close-up-of-male-hand-on-wheel-of-wheelchair-and-legs-during-walk-in-park-2048x1365.jpg
Albury Wodong Exchange
/
alburywodongaexchange.com.au
Man in wheelchair

The change would let interviews conducted during the application process to take place over the phone instead of just in-person. “Detroit Disability Power” director Dessa Cosma says people who have medical or transportation issues or are concerned about COVID-19 need that flexibility.

“It’s important that we have options so that we can be safe and so that we can get our needs met without having to put ourselves in harm’s way or under a lot of undue stress trying to navigate a world that was designed without us in mind.”

The final rule package has been submitted to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. That group of lawmakers now has 15 legislative session days to review the change before it’s filed with the Secretary of State to become law.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

Michigan News michiganMichigan Secretary of StatedisabilitiesMichigan Joint Committee on Administrative RulesMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureDetroitCOVID-19coronavirusDetroit Disability Power
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content