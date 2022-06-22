Emergency orders bills advance out of House Oversight

Democratic Representative Julie Brixie says the package of around 30 bills was a disingenuous attempt at cleaning up old laws. She compared them to micromanaging the governor.

“They all are relating to the emergency orders section of our laws. There are way more egregious, outdated examples.”

But Republican Representative Steve Johnson says fixing other obsolete laws should be part of a different discussion.

“That wasn’t this bill package. This bill package was looking at outdated laws regarding emergency powers.”

The bills now head to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

