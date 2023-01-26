© 2023 WEMU
Michigan News

Pension tax bill makes it to Senate floor

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST
The plan gives pensioners the choice to opt into a tax structure that existed before the system changed in 2011.

Democratic Senator Kevin Hertel sponsors the bill. He says he’s open to providing more tax breaks for private retired workers down the line.

“The most immediate thing that we have to do here is repeal the tax that was put in place in 2011. I think we have seen this is negatively impacting people across our communities. And so that is the most critical thing we have to do today.”

Hertel says some more changes could come that would make the plan immediate rather than phasing in the tax cuts.

Critics argue the plan unfairly benefits public retirees more than private ones.

Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
