Interstate nurse licensure compact bill reintroduced

Michigan could join a multi-state nurse licensing agreement. That’s under a recent bill introduced in the state Legislature.

The legislation would add Michigan to the “nurse licensing compact.”

It’s an agreement of over 40 states and territories to recognize one multi-state nursing license.

Republican Representative Phil Green says Michigan needs to join too.

“It allows an easy transition of those who might live within a certain distance from the border. Like, if they live in Ohio, they can come across the border and practice in Michigan without going through a whole bunch of—just more hoops.”

The governor vetoed a similar bill in 2020, citing fears Michigan would give up some of its regulatory control.

