House, Senate to wrap up session today

The Michigan Legislature convenes today to gavel out its historic 2023 session.

The wrap-up means no session days, no floor votes, and no committee meetings until the Legislature re-convenes in mid-January.

Even then, things might be slow to start. Democrats in the House and the Senate will still hold on to the gavels. But the majority will be temporarily evened to a 54-54 split with Republicans.

The vacancies are the result of Representatives Lori Stone (D-Warren) and Kevin Coleman (D-Westland) winning local mayoral races. That will leave the House with an even split until special elections fill the vacancies, a process that could take months.

During that period, Democrats will remain in control of the House.

The mid-November end to the session will start the clock that will allow many laws adopted this year to take effect in mid-February. That includes an early presidential primary, gun safety laws, formally repealing Michigan’s dormant abortion ban and adding LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law.

