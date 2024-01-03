Michigan GOP to hold vote on ousting Karamo as party chair

The Michigan Republican Party’s governing board meets this coming weekend to decide whether to attempt to remove embattled state GOP chair Kristina Karamo.

Karamo’s many critics within the party say not only has she drained its bank account, failed at fundraising and organizing and made an aborted attempt to sell the party’s Lansing headquarters (which now sits empty), she has also driven wedges into the conservative coalition instead of uniting factions needed to win elections – all with a lot at stake in November.

“We’re done with it,” said Jon Rocha, who sits on the Michigan Republican State Central Committee. “We’re done and it’s time for her to go.”

Rocha said Karamo has not cleared major expenditures with the Michigan GOP’s budget committee and some of her actions may open the party to lawsuits.

More than half of the 13 Michigan Republican congressional district chairs signed a letter last month calling on Karamo to resign. Rocha says he thinks there are enough votes to put the question up for debate at Saturday’s closed-door meeting, but he’s not as sure there’s the supermajority necessary to remove her.

In a text to Michigan Public Radio, Karamo said she will not step aside and cannot be forced out.

“These individuals have not followed the MIGOP bylaws to call a meeting, change bylaws, or remove any member,” she wrote. “They have zero legal authority to conduct business regarding the Michigan Republican Party or its State Committee.”

Karamo did not reply to a question on whether she would launch a court fight to block any efforts to remove her.

