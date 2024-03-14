FOIA bills move along in Senate, transparency bills to come in Michigan House

New transparency bills in the Michigan House would stop lawmakers from immediately becoming lobbyists after their term—and tighten rules around gifts lawmakers and staff receive.

Democratic Representative Betsy Coffia says current law requires lawmakers to disclose gifts from lobbyists… but not from non-lobbying groups that can also fund things like travel.

“So, the public is left in the dark about who is paying for those tickets, those trips, those concerts, et cetera. And we believe the public has the right to know that.”

The package builds on accountability laws that passed last year but faced criticism for not doing enough.

Republican Representative Tom Kunse says the new bills are coming a year late.

“We don’t need perfection, we need progress. So, let’s start moving forward. I hope we can do this.”

There’s no set timeline yet for getting the bills through committee.

