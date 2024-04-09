© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Groups push Michigan lawmakers for billion-dollar parents tax credit

89.1 WEMU | By Colin Jackson
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:31 AM EDT
Creative Commons

A policy think tank is calling on Michigan lawmakers to create a new tax credit for some parents of young children.

The credit would be for parents of kids up to six years old who also qualify for the earned income tax credit.

Supporters say they hope to see legislation introduced in the coming weeks.

 It’s unclear what immediate support it will receive among lawmakers. But Democratic Representative Stephanie Young—who chairs the House Families, Children, and Seniors Committee—says it’s a conversation starter.

“Every piece of good legislation, be it budgetary, policy, it starts with a conversation. And so, looking at this, and looking how it could potentially be used to help families, is a good conversation.”

Estimates say the tax credit would cost about a billion dollars.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
Michigan News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan House Families, Children, and Seniors CommitteeMichigan LegislatureStephanie Youngearned income credittax breakschildren
Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
Related Content