Groups push Michigan lawmakers for billion-dollar parents tax credit

A policy think tank is calling on Michigan lawmakers to create a new tax credit for some parents of young children.

The credit would be for parents of kids up to six years old who also qualify for the earned income tax credit.

Supporters say they hope to see legislation introduced in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear what immediate support it will receive among lawmakers. But Democratic Representative Stephanie Young—who chairs the House Families, Children, and Seniors Committee—says it’s a conversation starter.

“Every piece of good legislation, be it budgetary, policy, it starts with a conversation. And so, looking at this, and looking how it could potentially be used to help families, is a good conversation.”

Estimates say the tax credit would cost about a billion dollars.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

