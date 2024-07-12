Democrats will choose primary replacement for late Rep. Tim Sneller

Former Representative Tim Sneller has died, as he was seeking a return to the Legislature under Michigan’s newly revised term limits amendment.

“Today we learned that our friend Tim Sneller passed away,” said House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) in a statement released by his office. “Tim was a fixture in Democratic politics for decades. He was the salt of the earth and known for his humor and indelible spirit. No one worked harder for the residents of Burton and its surrounding communities than Tim, and his neighbors and friends are all better off as a result of his efforts. Tim was a true public servant who understood the value of relationships and the benefit of bipartisanship.”

No cause of death was mentioned.

Sneller was barred from seeking reelection after serving three terms from 2017 to 2022, but that changed after voters approved an updated version of the amendment two years ago. That would have allowed Sneller to serve another six years.

Now, local Democrats must choose a new candidate to replace former Sneller on the August primary ballot — where he was unopposed, said election attorney and former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer. He said that is necessary so a voter-approved winner of the primary can go on to the general election ballot.

“Had there been another Democratic candidate on the ballot, there would not have been an opportunity to put a replacement candidate on the ballot,” Brewer told the Michigan Public Radio Network. “But because he was the only Democratic candidate on the primary ballot, the Michigan Democratic Party has this opportunity to replace him, similar to the Republican Party would have that opportunity if this were to happen in one of their primaries.”

The 68th Michigan House District covers portions of Genesee and Oakland counties.

The Democratic nominee will face Representative David Martin (R-Davison). Democrats hoped Sneller, with his long history as a political figure in the area, would be a formidable opponent to win the seat.