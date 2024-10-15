One-day strike averted at Michigan Medicine

The union representing some 2,700 health care workers at the University of Michigan announced it reached a tentative, three-year agreement with the health system Monday night, just hours before a one-day strike was set to begin on October 15.

This is the first agreement reached for the newly formed collective bargaining unit of respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, ECMO specialists, clerical staff and others.

“We’re glad and relieved to have reached a tentative agreement with the University that allows workers to move forward and keep their focus on taking care of Michiganders,” said Larry Alcoff, SEIU Healthcare’s deputy trustee, in a statement.

“This agreement reflects our appreciation for these incredibly valuable members of our team. As always, our goal is to attract and retain the best health care professionals who can provide the high quality care we deliver every day to our patients,” said Dr. David Miller, president of U of M Health, in a statement. “Both negotiating teams worked tirelessly to reach this agreement, embodying the core values of teamwork, collaboration, caring and integrity that set Michigan Medicine apart as a premier academic medical center.”

SEIU Healthcare Michigan will schedule a ratification vote among its members in the coming weeks.

Editor's note: U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.