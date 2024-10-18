Combating concerns of voting fraud and ballot security in Michigan

If you ask Americans if they are concerned that there will be fraud in this year’s election, a majority will say yes.

That’s according to a new poll out from NPR/PBS News and Marist. And if you break it down by party, 86% of Republicans say they are concerned while 33% of Democrats say they’re concerned.

So, what’s to be done?

Well, the Democracy Defense Project is just one organization trying to shore up in voters’ minds that elections in the United States are safe and secure, and they’re paying particular attention to swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. In Michigan, a bipartisan odd-couple is taking up the mantle: former Michigan Democratic Governor Jim Blanchard and former Michigan Republican Governor John Engler.

Much of the problem is misinformation.

“We’ve seen it most notably with the Republican candidate for president in 2020,” notes Engler, interestingly enough, of his fellow Republican, former President Donald Trump, “He wasn’t very happy about his outcome. [He] didn’t complain so much in 2016 when he won.”

“Our job,” Blanchard explained, “is to push back vigorously that our elections are accurate, safe, secure, transparent. And it’s a disservice to our fellow citizens to suggest otherwise.”

Meantime, Republican County Clerks are also working to get the message out in Michigan. Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus-Lyons, Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley and Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck (a frequent It’s Just Politics guest who joined Weekend Edition this week) are meeting with voters and laying out the many processes that are in place to keep voting secure. This includes video surveillance of ballot drop boxes and a paper trail of when - and where - ballots are moved.

But, in this age of misinformation, it’s increasingly difficult to get everyone to believe.

As Roebuck told NPR, “Ultimately, at the end of the day, we are a drop in the ocean in terms of the megaphone that others have, and unfortunately, others who are spreading misinformation, whether that's media organizations or personalities or political candidates. And I think for us, the important thing is to be that reliable source of information for our community.

Part of the problem is also a lack of education about the election process.

Case in point: that same bi-partisan group, the Democracy Defense Project, did its own recent polling. It found that a majority of voters would have confidence in election results if there were certain safety practices – things like securing paper ballots and cleaning up voter rolls. Here’s the thing though: those are already in place in the state. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol reporter Colin Jackson joined the podcast this week to explain the gaps in voters’ understanding of election security in our state.

So, in the end it has to be an all-hands effort to combat misinformation and to clearly get the message out that voting in our state is safe and secure. As Ottawa Clerk Roebuck noted, “I fundamentally believe that trust matters so deeply. You know, our democratic process is built upon trust. That's the currency that we operate in as election officials.”

Dig deeper: Michigan Public’s Tyler Scott put together a super helpful guide that you can use and even share with those in your life who might be questioning this year’s election.

In-person voting begins: There are more ways to vote in Michigan than ever before. More than 940,000 Michigan voters have already returned their absentee ballots and for the first time in a presidential election in Michigan voters can begin going to the polls early. Voters in 2022 approved a constitutional amendment that ensures at least nine early in-person voting days which begins this year October 26th. But some cities and townships are starting even earlier with voting in Detroit beginning tomorrow and East Lansing on Monday. Wondering when you can vote early - and where - in your community? Check out the Secretary of State’s website here .

Nessel Memo: Speaking of election security, Rick reported this week on a new memo released by Michigan’s Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel. It issues “guidance for election workers and law enforcement on everything from new voting laws to dealing with disturbances at polling places. The 14-page document outlines laws about ballot drop box security, carrying firearms at and near polling places, electioneering near voting locations, the roles of election challengers and dealing with disruptive behavior.”

U.S. Senate candidates Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers held their second and final debate in Detroit Monday evening. Zoe joined WDET’ s Created Equal to debrief with Stephen Henderson. And, on Friday, Zoe joined the 1A Friday News Roundup to discuss Harris’ Fox interview, Trump’s increasingly heated rhetoric and where the presidential race stands less than three weeks to go.

