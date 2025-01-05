© 2025 WEMU
How much ice will be on the Great Lakes this year? Forecasters make prediction.

89.1 WEMU | By Dustin Dwyer
Published January 5, 2025 at 1:29 PM EST
An illustration of the Great Lakes showing ice contentration as of December 24, 2024. The chart shows some thin ice along Green Bay and Saginaw Bay with little else.
U.S. National Ice Center
/
U.S. National Ice Center
Ice conditions on the Great Lakes as of December 24, 2024, according to the U.S. National Ice Center.

Federal forecasters are expecting another year of below average ice cover on the Great Lakes.

Ice is only just starting to form on some parts of the Great Lakes.

But forecasters at the U.S. National Ice Center have been looking ahead at what may be coming. The seasonal forecast is for ice cover on Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Huron and Lake Erie to be slightly below normal. Lake Ontario’s is expected to be near normal.

A warm spell this February caused record low ice cover for that time of year. That put a stop to some annual events that depend on ice.
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
