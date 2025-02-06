Michigan Senate holds sick time hearings

An effort to amend Michigan’s sick leave law before it takes effect later this month got a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

The current policy will allow employees to earn paid and unpaid sick time depending on how many hours they work.

Amanda Fisher with the National Federation of Independent Business says tracking all that would be a pain for small businesses.

“The smaller businesses just don't have the bandwidth.”

Rather than exempt small businesses, a bill heard in Senate committee would expand what counts as one, meaning fewer would have to provide as much paid sick time.

But Danielle Atkinson with the group Mothering Justice says they’ll fight any changes to the policy before it takes effect later this month.

“We are open to all possibilities, including legislation, including ballot initiatives.”

Meanwhile, House Republicans are pushing their own plan.

