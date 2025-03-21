Senate leader asks judge to order House to send bills to Whitmer

The Michigan Senate leader is asking a judge to order the GOP-led House to send a passel of bills to the governor. The nine bills were adopted in the last session, when Democrats were in charge of the House, but were never sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her to sign or veto.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) says House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) is violating the Michigan Constitution by holding onto the bills. She filed a request this week with Court of Claims Judge Sima Patel to enforce an earlier ruling that the bills should go the governor. In that decision, Patel did not issue an enforcement order.

But Brinks said the decision speaks for itself and the remedy is clear.

“I think it’s high time that we quit pretending that it’s normal for the Speaker of the House to ignore the constitution and to disregard the judge’s orders,” Brinks told Michigan Public Radio.

Brinks said House Republicans appear to be taking their cue from President Donald Trump’s hardcore tactics.

“So, it goes well beyond the White House and I think the long-term repercussions for our democracy are real and significant,” she said.

But Hall said he has no intention of releasing the bills.

“No matter which court that it goes in, we’re going to win,” Hall said.

Hall has also filed a lawsuit defending his authority to supervise House operations.

The House adopted a resolution last week on a voice vote instructing the clerk to continue holding onto the bills. The policies in play include exempting public assistance payments from debt collection and public employee pensions as well as allowing Detroit history museums at ask Wayne County voters to approve a millage to shore up their finances.