El-Sayed takes Senate campaign to Michigan's Upper Peninsula with Ocasio-Cortez

Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful made three stops across the Upper Peninsula Thursday.

A whirlwind fall tour of the Upper Peninsula began at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. Five hundred people packed into the “Miracle of Life” Pavilion at lunchtime to see Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Warming up the crowd, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez admitted outreach is the reason for the stop.

“I'm sure we have a great diversity in this room of independents and Democrats,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Maybe we even have some Republicans that are having an open mind today.”

Delta County – where Escanaba is located – voted for Donald Trump in 2024 by a 64-34 margin over Kamala Harris.

El-Sayed repeated his now-familiar refrains about Medicare for All and getting money out of politics. He also took questions from the crowd in the town hall-style event.

Answering a question about the role of government, El-Sayed took aim at the budget for the Pentagon.

“I believe in government that actually shows up to do the things that government can uniquely do,” El-Sayed said. “But we're going to grow our military budget to $1.5 trillion so we can buy more bombs and tanks and make more war? That to me is insane.”

Russ McNamara / MPRN Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at a rally in Escanaba on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2026.

Responding to another question from the audience, El-Sayed opined about an impending crisis for rural health care. The U.P. has more than a dozen rural health clinics and hospitals.

He also expressed frustration with the cost of getting a degree.

“You shouldn't have to go into debt to get a higher education,” El-Sayed said. “It shouldn't be that you are now stuck in quicksand, despite the fact that you are making your loans.”

Retired federal worker and Escanaba resident, Anne Okonek, said El-Sayed's and Ocasio-Cortez's messages resonated with her.

“The rich are getting richer, the poor middle class are falling further behind and we need to change our priorities. And that's the message that Abdul has, and Alexandria as well," Okonek said.

Marissa Backlund is a graphic designer and cheerleading coach. She said the Medicare for All messaging makes her emotional.

“it's crazy how many people I know, especially younger people … who will not go to a hospital or anyone because they just can't afford it, ever,” she said. “And then you see so many people dying of all these random diseases and things … that could have been prevented.”

The tour then headed to another town hall to speak to a few hundred in Iron Mountain, about an hour’s drive from Escanaba, then back north to Marquette for the biggest rally.

Marquette County still reliably votes for Democrats – the only in the U.P. to do so.

More than 1,200 people showed up to Vandament Arena on the campus of Northern Michigan University for the rally.

Ocasio-Cortez took aim at El-Sayed’s opponent, Republican Mike Rogers, and his ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Russ McNamara / MPRN New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez speaks at a rally in Escanaba on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2026.

“Michigan, corruption is making this country sick, and when you're sick, who do you call? A doctor, not a drug company, and certainly not a politician paid by them,” she said. “That is why it is time to elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to the United States Senate.”

Rogers has attempted to tie El-Sayed to organizations deemed terrorist groups. His campaign has not backed that up with evidence.

El-Sayed shrugged off the attacks.

“Yoopers are worried about paying for gas and groceries,” he said.

Erich Ottem, a biology professor at NMU, said that message is motivating young people to vote.

“I haven’t seen this much excitement among younger voters since a certain Barack Obama was running for office,” Ottem said.

Former President Barack Obama will rally with El-Sayed in Detroit on Oct. 24.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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