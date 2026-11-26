With temperatures finally dropping across the state after a warm fall, we’re finally heading into respiratory illness season.

Flu cases are on the upswing in Michigan. In some other parts of the country, RSV and COVID-19 are getting more attention.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian says measles is making a comeback especially among people who have not been vaccinated.

"Some of our neighboring states are having really large outbreaks. We are seeing cases here in Michigan.”

There have been more than 6,000 measles infections in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s well more than double the number last year.

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