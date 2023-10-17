47th Ann Arbor Folk Fest lineup announced

The lineup for the 47th Ann Arbor Folk Festival has been announced. The yearly fundraiser for The Ark, one of the country's premier listening rooms, will take place at the Hill Auditorium on Friday, January 26th and Saturday, January 27th. Chelsea's favorite son, Jeff Daniels, returns as this year's MC.

Here's the lineup:

Friday, January 26

Saturday, January 27

Old Crow Medicine Show

Emmylou Harris

Devon Gilfillian

Michigan Rattlers

Bailen

Steve Poltz

Darren Kiely

Lizzie No

Sons of Mystro

The Sea The Sea

Presales start October 23rd and the public on sale date is November 3rd. More information at The Ark's website.

