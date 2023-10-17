47th Ann Arbor Folk Fest lineup announced
The lineup for the 47th Ann Arbor Folk Festival has been announced. The yearly fundraiser for The Ark, one of the country's premier listening rooms, will take place at the Hill Auditorium on Friday, January 26th and Saturday, January 27th. Chelsea's favorite son, Jeff Daniels, returns as this year's MC.
Here's the lineup:
|Friday, January 26
|Saturday, January 27
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Emmylou Harris
|Devon Gilfillian
|Michigan Rattlers
|Bailen
|Steve Poltz
|Darren Kiely
|Lizzie No
|Sons of Mystro
|The Sea The Sea
|Jeff Daniels, MC
Presales start October 23rd and the public on sale date is November 3rd. More information at The Ark's website.