47th Ann Arbor Folk Fest lineup announced

Published October 17, 2023

The lineup for the 47th Ann Arbor Folk Festival has been announced. The yearly fundraiser for The Ark, one of the country's premier listening rooms, will take place at the Hill Auditorium on Friday, January 26th and Saturday, January 27th. Chelsea's favorite son, Jeff Daniels, returns as this year's MC.

Here's the lineup:

Friday, January 26
Saturday, January 27
Old Crow Medicine Show
Emmylou Harris
Devon Gilfillian
Michigan Rattlers
Bailen
Steve Poltz
Darren Kiely
Lizzie No
Sons of Mystro
The Sea The Sea
Jeff Daniels, MC
Presales start October 23rd and the public on sale date is November 3rd. More information at The Ark's website. 

