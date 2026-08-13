Local jazz legends "Mr. B" Mark Braun and Ali Jackson want everyone to "Get Down" in Ann Arbor and Detroit this October

RESOURCES:

Mr. B Piano

Ali Jackson

Get Down Live Music Fest

TRANSCRIPTION:

Ali Jackson: So, the Get Down is spawned from the idea of bringing the music back to the people. So, it was like a backyard music fest. So, we started it last year at a guy in the Green Acres neighborhood in Detroit. And it was amazing, just from the musician standpoint, because it was very personal, and you didn't have like all of the obstacles and stuff that come with venues and the administrative side of things. And it was just direct connect with the people. And so, this year, I've recruited Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, this whole area's own master of blues piano Mr. B to recruit him and bring some of that down home feeling to the Get Down. So, we're going to do it October 3rd. I think it's like 1-6 in Detroit and then October 4th in Ann Arbor 1-6. And this is a backyard vibe. So, it's family-oriented. I mean, we'd love to see the little babies and, if your baby is crying, it's good! Bring them!

Jeremy Baldwin: All the better!

Ali Jackson: They won't be crying for long. So, that's it. You know, all our elders and the people with the wisdom, so it's a multi-generational connection.

Jeremy Baldwin: So, this is October 3rd in Detroit, October 4th in Ann Arbor. And these are both at properties, outdoors at properties. Private properties, right?

Ali Jackson: Correct!

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah, okay.

Ali Jackson: Yes.

Jeremy Baldwin: And I saw on your website that, and this is kind of what you're talking about, bridging the gap between elite performance and local community life, trying to bring it back to the people, back to the street, kind of.

Ali Jackson: Yeah, you don't know what you don't know.

Jeremy Baldwin: Right.

Ali Jackson: So, sometimes, you could be walking or you can be standing next to an astrophysicist and you wouldn't know if they didn't say anything. So, this is an opportunity to get close to musicians who've been all over the galaxy, and they're coming back home into a neighborhood. And you get to access them in a more intimate environment versus these big stadiums. And all of this, the light show, was getting back to the essence, which is the feeling, the vibration, and the connection, the human connection.

Jeremy Baldwin: Well, okay. And you guys are playing but you're doing different configurations too. Tell me about who's going to be on the bill.

Ali Jackson: So, the bill will include, I mean, obviously some of the finest young cats. So, we'll feature the Detroit Jazz Orchestra, which it's under my direction, but I'm not directing really anything. I'm just going to try and give whatever I can give to make the music the best. But it will feature a lot of the super-talented young musicians that are current students at Michigan, Michigan State. And some cats that have recently graduated and then some legends. So, we're going to have Dwight Adams, who will be playing and I've recruited. And obviously, legendary Robert Hurst III will be playing and some other young cats. This really talented pianist Theron Brown, who's from the Midwest. And then, I've recruited a legend on the saxophone, Mr. Craig Handy, who will come and bring some of that soulful sax. And for those that didn't know, his sound, and I didn't know this, but the Cosby show theme song music, with the saxophone, that's him playing that! And I didn't know that for many years. But anyway, he's got a very sultry, smoky, bluesy thing. And he's been doing a lot of music based around the New Orleans tradition. So, it'll be great to have him. And then, a whole, whole host of others, a lot of young cats. Casson Belgrave will be a part of it. A whole host of people. Great vocalist Beth Griffith, who was also the daughter of legendary funk brother Johnny Griffith, so she'll be singing.

Jeremy Baldwin: Oh man!

Ali Jackson: She's a fantastic vocalist so we got a whole assortment and in different configurations. So, Mr. B is always going to start us off with the right flavor.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: That's right.

Ali Jackson: With the blues and some woogie. Blues and woogie. And then, we'll present a small group set, featuring all kind of different soulful gospel influenced music. And then, we're going to play with the Jazz Orchestra, an assortment of rhythms from around the world. So, I've had the great honor of traveling and working with lots of master musicians of other cultures. And I don't like the word genre, but styles, cultural identities. And then, we have a whole set of just different groups. So, we're going to take you to Brazil, take you the North Brazil and Bahia. We're going to take you Bossa Nova. We're taking you to the Caribbean. We're going to take you North Africa. We're going to take you all over the world. So, when you finish that set, you're going to feel like your passport will be stamped.

Jeremy Baldwin: It'll be full! That sounds great! Hey, you're listening to Ali Jackson right here talking about the big, two-day Get Down Festival happening October 3rd in Detroit, October 4th in Ann Arbor coming up this fall. Mr. B, how did you guys originally connect, you and Ali?

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Well, we have a kind of an interesting back story. We didn't meet one another, but we've realized, subsequently, that we were both present for a rehearsal of the performance that was going to be the J.C. Herd Memorial Concert in 1988. And that featured none other than Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Ahmad Jamal, Francisco Mora, many others. And recently, we saw online a video that somebody put up of the musicians on the stage during the rehearsal, and Ali and I were both there. Yeah, I played on the date, and Ali was just a young, very young kid, I think, at that point, maybe 12 years old or something like that. Yeah, so we didn't meet at that time. But so, our history doesn't go too far back, but I heard Ali play at the Ann Arbor Jazz Festival about a year ago with Rodney Whitaker and Rick Rowe. And I'm a big Rick Rowe fan. I admire him very much. And I went to hear the set, and I really could not possibly exaggerate how taken I was with Ali's drumming. But I should point out right away because Ali hasn't announced this about himself, but folks should understand that he was a 12-year principal drummer at Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. He played in many of Wynton's bands for 20 years and has written over 100 compositions, 70 of which have been recorded by the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. So, he's a composer, pianist, bassist, just all-around brilliant musician. When I heard that drumming, man, it was just on a different level than what I'm accustomed to hearing. It was just really extraordinary. And you could just have to sit there and listen to this, Ali.

Jeremy Baldwin: He's getting embarrassed!

Marilyn Gouin / 89.1 WEMU Ali Jackson and Mr. B at the Timko Broadcast Center.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: I'm only telling the same things that are true, you know? So, I approached him afterwards. I didn't even tell him I was a piano player. I just asked him if I could reach out to him sometime, and he was very kind and gracious, shared his number. I reached out, and we talked about maybe doing a date. And Ali was in Europe and then he was in Australia, but he flew back in time to play a duet concert with me at the Kerrytown Concert House. And it was just very energizing. I hope for both of us I know it was for me, it was very freeing and just uplifting. You know, that's why I call them Helios. Yeah, I call him Helios. But, yeah, so that's our history. It's kind of recent.

Jeremy Baldwin: But you're expanding now.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Yeah.

Jeremy Baldwin: You're getting together on this, playing together, helping to organize this festival. Well, Ali, what's your hope for what will come out of this year's two-day thing when it's all said and done?

Ali Jackson: Well, we can spread this vibe vibration.

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah.

Ali Jackson: So, I mean, there's a lot of stuff going on in the world and not generally favorable towards humans.

Jeremy Baldwin: That's right.

Ali Jackson: We can just put it like that.

Jeremy Baldwin: We all know what you're talking about.

Ali Jackson: Yes. I mean, whether you want to address it or not, it's here. And it's a thing. So, for musicians who are lifelong musicians, like I grew up, it was very organic for me. Like, I played for people my entire life, from being a little boy. And I didn't grow up necessarily learning the music in a school or in an institution. Well, the institution was the institution of the street, or the institution of people and your environment. So, getting back to that, you were just talking about you guys moving into this new studio, and it's beautiful, by the way!

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah, thank you! Yeah, it's amazing!

Ali Jackson: But it's not lived in.

Jeremy Baldwin: Not yet. Nope. Mr. B will tell you the old one was.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Well lived in.

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah.

Ali Jackson: So, the environment, and then technology is cool within reason. But the real essence, they're tools. Now, how we use the tools, that's the thing. So, I'm all for technology and improvement, but I'm also pro the human spirit. And that's what we want to accomplish is connecting people, keeping that connection going and spreading this vibe.

Jeremy Baldwin: That sounds good! That sounds good! I like what you're saying there. Now, if you come out to this, besides the music, we know there's going be great music. Well, I know that the property here near Ann Arbor--very beautiful little piece of land there. I assume one of Detroit's going be pleasant. Is there food and stuff and amenities there if you came out to the Get Down?

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: We're pretty sure there will be a food truck. We have some really great people that are helping put this together. There's a woman named Laura Russello, who's helping us as an event planner and helping with fundraising and all the needs that have to be met, and she is, I believe, arranging for a food truck. I'm quite sure that will be on premises, and there'll be a large tent ,so at least in Ann Arbor for sure. So, the event will be able to proceed.

Jeremy Baldwin: Rain or shine.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Yeah, rain or shine. Independent of any weather considerations and should just be two really beautiful days, man. I mean, there's something really special, in my opinion, about events that are musician-driven. The concept and the execution and the performance is all from musicians. It's not from people that want to--I don't want to use the wrong word--but that are involved with musicians or associate with musicians. This is driven by Ali's passion to do what he does so well. And the feeling that is going to be presented, I think, is going be one that will be long-lasting for people. I think it's going to be extraordinary.

Marilyn Gouin / 89.1 WEMU Ali Jackson, Mr. B and Jeremy Baldwin at the Timko Broadcast Center.

Jeremy Baldwin: Looking forward to it. Well,, if people want to get tickets already, are those already available? Tell us how to find those.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: They are. We'll be continually for the next, what is it, five or six weeks now maybe. I'm not sure till the 4th of October, 3rd of October. We will be doing things on social media, but I want to make clear that people can visit the Creative Washtenaw website and look for the Get Down. It should be very easy--all the information you'll need there about how to purchase tickets, what kind of tickets, depending if you're a senior or student if you want to go to both days if you want extra fancy seats, all sorts of options.

Jeremy Baldwin: A lot of choices.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: A Lot of choices. But that's at Creative Washtenaw. And you're looking for the Get Down.

Jeremy Baldwin: All right, all right! So, check that out there. Well, I'm manifesting in my own head that it'll be one of those beautiful Midwestern fall days. Both days will be. That weekend will be beautiful. The golden light will be coming down. The trees will be turning orange. It'll be a fantastic day of music and fun out there. It should be good. All right. So, that's the Creative Washington website to find out more. And, B, you're almost wrapping up the summer on the corner. Are you done? Because you're getting ready to go to Europe, right?

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Yes, I'm heading overseas for some dates, but I'll be on the corner this Saturday, rain or shine, at the Farmers' market in Ann Arbor at 6 PM this Saturday. And Pete Siers will be joining me, one of our favorites. And we'll be there together. And then, we take off overseas. And I imagine there'll be one or two more Corners in the fall, but not for the next five weeks or so.

Jeremy Baldwin: That's the corner of Detroit and Catherine Street in Kerrytown there. And if you haven't been to one of those, definitely come and check one of these. It's either Friday or Saturday. This week, it's Saturday. So, if you go Friday, he won't be there.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: That's right.

Jeremy Baldwin: Come on Saturday night before he heads off across the seas for a few weeks there. Well, Ali, we've heard about the Get Down. I have a totally like unrelated question because I was doing a little reading about your background. And then, I was reading about your dad, who is a famous bassist who played with everybody. And then, yeah. You played for years with Wynton and with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. And you played a lot of different people in those settings, a lot of famous people, but the person I was kind of most interested to find out if there's any stories you can tell on the radio. Didn't you play with Willie Nelson at some of those?

Ali Jackson: [00:14:22] I got some great Willie Nelson stories!

Jeremy Baldwin: Well, tell us one short one!

Ali Jackson: Okay, I got a good short one for you. So, we find out that Willie Nelson is going to join us. I mean, we would do these galas at Jazz in Lincoln Center for raising money. So, obviously, people that are pop would come and normally, and this is no disrespect, and I say this with a lot of love and respect for what pop artists do, but normally all of little pop artists for Jazz Lincoln Center, the level of musicianship that the rigor that we have, we're generally just playing with them.

Jeremy Baldwin: Liven them up.

Ali Jackson: We're fine. We'll do it just to make the thing work. But if they were actually to play the stuff that we would be playing, they would be struggling.

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah, yeah.

Ali Jackson: So, with Willie, we find out that Willie wants to do this thing. And Mickey Raphael, I'm giving a shoutout to him. That's my man.

Jeremy Baldwin: Harmonica player.

Ali Jackson: Yeah, man! That's my man! So, Willie and Mickey joined us, and Wynton and Willie got together on like, "What do you want to sing? What do you want to play?" Anyway, the music was great. The gig went well. I'm fast forwarding.

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah.

Ali Jackson: At the end of the run, I go to Willie's bus, and the whole Upper West Side is probably high from his bus. But Willie was was on the bus playing Wii Golf. And he had a G.I. Joe lunchbox, old school lunch, like 10 lunchbox and opened it up and was nothing but like bud. And you know how like the holy choir sings, "AAAHH!", and when he opened the bud, and it was glowing. And he was like, "Ali! Hey, man!" So he passed me--

Jeremy Baldwin: So, you had the bus experience.

Ali Jackson: Yes. And so, I never smoked before that, but if I was going to, that was my first time. So, this is the point. So, I started at the top, and I stopped at the top. So, that's my story.

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's probably good. That's probably good.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: I got to piggyback on that real quick because I got hired by Asleep at the Wheel to fill in for their piano player for 10 days.

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: It was tough to learn that stuff and do it as it should be done. But our very first gig was in front of 60,000 people with Willie Nelson at an outdoor festival in the Columbia River Gap.

Jeremy Baldwin: Oh, yeah, yeah.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: And we were also introduced. I didn't get on the bus, I got in the doorway of the bus. And that's all it took, man! Yeah, I was walking sideways for hours.

Ali Jackson: Well, I want to go back to the first part about the musicianship part of the thing because it was kind of two stories in one. But Willie Nelson is an amazing musician. So, we did another project later. That's a whole other story but with someone else. I'll keep them. But Willie Nelson's level of intonation, phrasing, like everything's super intentional. And it seems random, but it's not!

Jeremy Baldwin: Yeah, yeah.

Ali Jackson: So, I just wanted to give a shout out to Willie and Mickey, but Willie Nelson is the real deal and just the amount of music that he knew.

Jeremy Baldwin: Oh yeah. All kinds of music.

Ali Jackson: All kinds of styles. All the music he's written. So, when it comes to pop musicians, and those that know, they know, all musicians know, if you could play, you could play. They tell us like ballplayers. If a guy is the real deal, you'll see it very quickly. But Willie Nelson--the real deal!

Jeremy Baldwin: Well, thank you for sharing that, man! You know, I love Willie, so I wanted to hear about that. Thanks, B, for that. I didn't know you played it with Asleep at the Wheel. Pretty cool.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Briefly. Not very well on my end, but I did what I could.

Jeremy Baldwin: I'm sure you were good. I'm sure you were good. Hey, I've been talking here to Ali Jackson, the great drummer, and Mr. B, Mark Braun. They are helping to organize this two-day festival called the Get Down. It's happening October 3rd in Detroit, October 4th in Ann Arbor. A whole bill of artists on there. You can get tickets and get more information at the Creative Washtenaw Website, and we will keep you updated here in the weeks to come as we get a little bit closer to those dates about any updates about the festival and all that. But, fellas, I'd really like to thank you for coming by and inaugurating the studio here being my first guests in Studio B. Appreciate it!

Marilyn Gouin / 89.1 WEMU Ali Jackson, Mr. B, and Jeremy Baldwin at the Timko Broadcast Center.

Mark "Mr. B." Braun: Our privilege! I'm sure! Thank you, Jeremy! And I'm happy about you being able to get this job, but the whole community I know will support you! And we love you already, man!

Jeremy Baldwin: Thanks! That means a lot to me! And you guys, of course, are welcome anytime back here, especially if you keep saying nice things. Ali, I'm just going to play some of you drumming behind Willie Nelson right now.

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