Jeremy Baldwin officially the new 89.1 Jazz host

WEMU is pleased to announce that longtime music host, Jeremy Baldwin, has accepted the position of Senior Music Announcer at WEMU, taking over for Michael Jewett who retired at the end of June.

"Jeremy was our top choice from the beginning," said GM, Molly Motherwell. "Not only because he has been Michael's go-to sub for many years but mainly because he's an extremely talented broadcaster and host with a wealth of musical knowledge that grows every year. Jeremy never stops learning and exploring. We know he's going to maintain the weekday tradition at WEMU, while adding his fresh perspective and programming genius. He's going to do an excellent job."

Jeremy Baldwin has hosted The Roots Music Project (Saturdays 4-7 p.m.) on WEMU for more than 20 years and recently picked up the Broadcast Excellence Award for Best Musical Programming from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for the second time in three years.

"It is equally exciting and humbling to take the position of full time host on 89.1 Jazz" Baldwin said. "Living inside the music five days a week is a dream come true, but I also know I stand firmly on the shoulders of my 89.1 Jazz predecessors and mentors, Michael Jewett and Linda Yohn. That being said, I am immensely looking forward to this adventure!"

And so are we.

For the very short term, Baldwin will continue to host 89.1 Jazz/Bluestime and The Roots Music Project. A search for a new roots host is currently underway.

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