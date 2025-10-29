© 2025 WEMU
Public Music Radio Day highlights need to protect public radio’s future

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT
A panel of music and broadcasting experts gathered with WEMU and listeners today for Public Music Radio Day to discuss the future of public broadcasting.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has secured music rights for public media until December of 2027. The clock is ticking down till then for stations to find ways to maintain their music content and attract new audiences.

Fred Jacobs is the president of Jacobs Media. He says public radio music provides a unique bond with listeners since hosts express themselves through their musical expertise and choices.

“Here is this voice talking to me in a very personal way, talking about music that matters.”

Jacobs says figuring out new ways to create more connections between audiences and stations is the key to protecting public radio music.

