© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Representative from Ann Arbor proposes fund to support public media

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 22, 2025 at 6:03 AM EDT
Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor)
Michigan House Democrats
/
housedems.com
Michigan State Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor)

Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan has introduced legislation to create a new state fund for public broadcasting in Michigan.

The bill titled "Securing Access to Vibrant, Enlightening Education and Local Media Outlets" (SAVE ELMO) would provide $13 million in funding to support stations, with grants of up to $1.5 million each.

Morgan says public media provides a vital service and needs to be protected.

“This is something that is fundamental to the core of our democracy and to the education of our kids and to the foundation of providing information throughout our communities in Michigan.”

Morgan says with the Republicans in control of the House, it’s going to be difficult to get passed, but he hopes to influence lawmakers in rural parts of Michigan where public media is one of the few broadcast options.

The bill is in the Appropriations Committee.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureJason Morganmichigan house appropriations committeeMichigan Republicanspublic broadcastingPublic Mediagrants
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content