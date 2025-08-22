State Representative from Ann Arbor proposes fund to support public media

Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan has introduced legislation to create a new state fund for public broadcasting in Michigan.

The bill titled "Securing Access to Vibrant, Enlightening Education and Local Media Outlets" (SAVE ELMO) would provide $13 million in funding to support stations, with grants of up to $1.5 million each.

Morgan says public media provides a vital service and needs to be protected.

“This is something that is fundamental to the core of our democracy and to the education of our kids and to the foundation of providing information throughout our communities in Michigan.”

Morgan says with the Republicans in control of the House, it’s going to be difficult to get passed, but he hopes to influence lawmakers in rural parts of Michigan where public media is one of the few broadcast options.

The bill is in the Appropriations Committee.

