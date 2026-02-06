Veteran Broadcasters Announce Their Retirements From 89.1 WEMU

At the conclusion of WEMU’s 60th anniversary, veteran broadcasters David Fair and Michael Jewett have announced their retirements from 89.1, WEMU, effective June 30, 2026.

News Director and Morning Edition host has been with the station since 1994 while Senior Music Announcer/Operations Manager Michael Jewett recently celebrated his 42nd anniversary with 89.1.

“The seasons change, and so do I.” said Fair.“I love being a part of this community and, through WEMU, consider it a privilege to have interacted and engaged in meaningful ways for over three decades. But, getting up in the middle of the night for nearly 32-years can take a toll. I plan to remain involved and accessible and, if asked, will gladly support WEMU and its service to the community in any way I can. There's an old Hasidic saying: "For the unlearned, old age is winter. For the learned, it is the season of harvest." It feels like a good time to reap what I have sown. “

“"I've been on the air since the deepest, darkest 80's! That's a long time!” added Jewett. “I've reached an age and point where I need to create some more space for things in my life besides work. I'll always be a member of Team WEMU. I look forward to being involved with the station, just in a diminished role."

“David Fair and Michael Jewett” have been our flagship broadcasters for decades,” said WEMU Executive Director, Molly Motherwell.“They are a critical part of WEMU’s success and we have been beyond fortunate to have them on our team for decades.It’s not going to be easy to replace either one.

“We are eternally grateful to have been the recipient of their broadcasting expertise and talents and look forward to celebrating David and Michael and all their accomplishments for the next few months in what we’re calling the Jewett Fair-well.”

David Fair began his career with WEMU in 1994 as the part-time host of All Things Considered, but moved quickly to the full time Morning Edition host before taking on the additional responsibilities as news director in 2012.He is the driving force behind WEMU’s many weekly content partnerships including Washtenaw United, multiple award-winning Issues of the Environment, Cinema Chat, and the monthly First Friday Focus on the Environment.His extensive interviews range from elected officials, to environmental activists, local newsmakers, entertainers, and authors.Fair has delved deeply into issues such as domestic violence and the local environment in addition to handing his daily news responsibilities.

Michael Jewett’s first air shift at WEMU was as the host of Sunday Best, WEMU’s long-running classic jazz program.He rose quickly to hosting the afternoon jazz program and, upon the retirement of former music director, Linda Yohn, now splits his broadcast day between morning and afternoon jazz programs including the critically acclaimed and award-winning Bluestime hour every weekday at 3:00 p.m.He is a passionate advocate for jazz and blues, particularly in supporting local musicians and introducing new recordings on his New at Two segments Tuesday and Thursday at 2:00 p.m.Jewett is a fixture onstage at the Detroit Jazz Festival and Blue LLama Jazz Club and served as a co-host for the national broadcasts of the Detroit Jazz Festival in the 1980s and 90s.

WEMU expects to post both positions within the next few weeks.

89.1, WEMU, is the public broadcast service of Eastern Michigan University, with a format of NPR news, information, and cultural programming, local news, and jazz and blues.The station broadcasts to an 8 county area including all or part of Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Livingston, Jackson, Lenawee, Monroe, and Lucas (OH) and streams live 24 hours a day at wemu.org and on its mobile app.