Creative Washtenaw presents "The Get Down" concerts the first weekend in October

RESOURCES:

Creative Washtenaw

The Get Down

Mr. B

Ali Jackson

TRANSCRIPTION:

Michael Jewett: It's the Music Room on 89.1 WEMU! I'm Michael Jewett, thrilled to talk a bit about upcoming event--actually events. There's two performances. The Get Down is happening in Detroit and in Ann Arbor this coming Saturday and Sunday. Principal members of the Get Down, the instigators, the people involved, drummer, band leader. Ali Jackson and pianist, composer, bandleader, Mark Braun, Mr. B. Good evening to both of you! How are you doing?

Ali Jackson: Amazing, amazing!

Mr. B: Very happy to be here with both of you fellas! Very happy!

Michael Jewett: All right! Just to let everybody know to get the complete lowdown, if you will, on the Get Down, creativewashtenaw.org/thegetdown if I'm not mistaken. It's not get down. It's "the get down" for complete information about all of this because this is kind of like some unprecedented things. But tell us about, basically, what is the Get Down and how did this come about? And I'll just toss that out to either and both of you. What is this and how did it come about?

Ali Jackson Ali Jackson.

Ali Jackson: Well, we started, first off, Mr. Jewett, pleasure to be here on the program and to speak to you and all of your marvelous listeners, the real voice of real radio! The Get Down came about...the title came out of a record that I did called The Big Brown Get Down. And that record was basically it happened kind of a spur of the moment. So, the recording happened...we recorded that in the early 2000s, maybe 2002. And it featured Wynton Marsalis, Robert Hurst III, and Aaron Goldberg. But the record came from no one. All of us never played together. And we came together, and we did that record, and that's the first time everyone had played together at the same time. Now, obviously, Wynton Marsalis and Robert Hurst had played together, and I had played with them before. But we never all played together. And that's the genesis of the Big Brown Get Down--the record. So, the Get Down is just a spinoff from that because it's about the community. It's about playing together. It's about being in a space of elders, younger folks, middle-aged folks, the babies, and it's in a backyard. And the festival came out of...I wanted to do something that reached the people in the community. And I was like, "You know, we could just do it in a park or things." And then, you have like administration and permits and you got all of these things. But somebody says, "Hey, I'm opening in my backyard, and I'm opening it up to the community!" So, whoever wants to come here, good music, and experience this of all ages and all backgrounds, everything, this is where it is because the music brings us together. So, that's the genesis, and we did it for the first time last year.

Michael Jewett: Now, jazz has a long history of having get-togethers, having parties and whatnot, that may not be in like what you would call like a nightclub or a venue that's really designed. This is like, "That's what the venue does." This weekend's events are happening in basically two homes. The two...well, I don't want to say homesteads. That's not the right word I'm looking for. But basically the venue are people's backyards, or people's properties and whatnot. And again, for complete details on the events, Detroit on Saturday and Ann Arbor on Sunday, and get this all right because it's a long thing. Creative Washtenaw is the sponsor of this, creativewashtenaw.org/thegetdown. Now these get downs, this weekend's get downs is going to feature three ensembles. It's Ali Jackson leading. Well, you're calling it an orchestra, but I want to get the exact size and everything. Mr. B is doing...am I getting it right? Is it piano and beats? Beat? Is that how you build it?

Mr. B / mrbpiano.com Mark Braun, aka "Mr. B."

Mr. B: Well, I'm thrilled to say that, for just the second to third time now, I get the chance to play shared duets with Ali. So, I think Ali is the creative force behind this whole thing. So, I'm reluctant to describe anything that he might be able to describe more thoroughly or with more conviction. But speaking for myself. I'm thrilled to be able to play in duet again with Ali. I think we're going to open up. Correct me if I'm wrong, Ali. Each afternoon performances. And by the way, folks, the hours of the Get Down on both days are from one until 6 p.m.

Michael Jewett: Oh, thank you.

Mr. B: So, yeah. There will be three ensembles, which, again, Ali can describe better than I might. But opening up, I believe, each afternoons, festivities will be Ali and myself. And we may and will likely be joined by a surprise guest, which will turn us into a little defacto trio for a while.

Michael Jewett: All right.

Mr. B: I think Ali can explain the other two ensembles better than I would.

Michael Jewett: Well, now there's another ensemble led by the preeminent bassist, Robert Hurst. He's billing it with Craig Handy on saxophone. I'm like, "Wait a minute now! He's really pulling in some heavyweights!" This is Bob Hurst. He's got some. And with Bob Hurst leading, I guess we'll kind of call it like a small group. But, Ali, the larger group you're leading is about how big?

Ali Jackson: Well, the orchestra, the Detroit Jazz Orchestra, which has been run and led by many different people over time. It's 15 pieces.

Michael Jewett: I thought this was a new group that you had put together. No, this is the band that has some history in Detroit, the Detroit Jazz Orchestra, under your guidance and leadership this time.

Ali Jackson: Yes.

Michael Jewett: Ah!

Ali Jackson: And it's comprised of a lot of younger musicians, so it's comprised of guys that have got their feet wet in the music via Michigan State's program, University of Michigan. Some of the young cats that are on the scene now. So, we're happy to have Kasan Belgrave, Alan Danar, Mike Abbeau, tons of different cats. I can't think of all of them right now, but a guy that's from Canada, who's making a lot of his bones here, Russ Macklin.

Michael Jewett: Terrific! Terrific man!

Ali Jackson: Obviously, legend Dwight Adams playing with us. So, it's an embarrassment of deeply riches!

Michael Jewett: Yeah!

Ali Jackson: And along with joining us in the rhythm section will be...I'll talk about the other group, so Robert Hurst, Darren Brown, Craig Handy, and....wait, am I missing somebody?

Mr. B: Beth?

Ali Jackson: Oh, yeah. Beth Griffith. They're all going to be joining us. Well, that group, I've kind of put that group together to then play some music, original music from Mr. Hurst, some music from Dwight Adams and yours truly. I'll feature some music that's based around gospel and blues primarily. So, it'll be a gospel/blues base set of music.

Michael Jewett: A more traditional, like really foundational. When I mean traditional, I don't mean--

Ali Jackson: Yeah, root music.

Michael Jewett: Yeah, right, right. Real, yeah.

Ali Jackson: Root music. And then, in the big band, we're going to feature music from different grooves from around the world. So, from all of my travels from around world, I've been very fortunate to not only study but experience what groove and rhythm in those cultures mean and putting those inside of a quote-unquote, Detroit music context. So, that will be very interesting. So, each set will be about anywhere from 40 minutes to 65 minutes. And that'll be going on the whole afternoon. And we'll have refreshments. Maybe we'll some takeaways or some gifts for the young 'uns and for the elderly. As my father would always say, "Save the children. Keep the old folks warm and fed."

Michael Jewett: That's it! There you go! creativewashtenaw.org/thegetdown for complete information, tickets, whatnot. This is happening in the Detroit area and in the Ann Arbor area this weekend. Saturday in Detroit, Sunday, basically a week from today, so to speak, We're doing The Music Room here on WEMU, Sunday in Ann Arbor. Again, complete information, one long word, creativewashtenaw.org/the getdown with music from three amazing ensembles, including our guests Ali Jackson and Mr. B. Mark Braun. B., I guess I'll run this by both of you, but, B., this has been a long part of your career and a favorite format of yours, just--I don't say just--but piano and drums. And I've heard you with, and many people lucky to hear you, with the legendary J.C. Heard, with Roy Brooks, of course, with your longtime associate Pete Sears, and now with Ali Jackson. And I know, Ali, one of your records features, I think, maybe a duet or two. So, I know I've heard you in that format. What about this format of, I don't know of duet, of a piano or a drum duet? What are some of the treats or challenges of playing in that form?

Mr. B: Oh man! For me, it's addition by subtraction. It's a kind of freedom that is a little hard to describe. But through, let's say, the lack of need to communicate certain principles with what might typically be a bassist, which you think of so-called piano trios. But in the absence of a bassist, it allows all sorts of harmonic freedom that can happen just on the turn of a dime. So, it's very free and refreshing. And especially when you do something like this with someone with the kind of unprecedented level of imagination that Ali displays when he sits at a drum kit, let alone at the piano or as a composer, many other hats that he wears, but just speaking about playing with him on the drums, it's just very freeing and very exciting and very quick to change direction at any moment. And Ali's not shy about providing surprises to me. This is not a piano-led duet. This is just a dialog between two musicians. And you're right. I have played with some exceptional drummers. I'd also want to probably include Randy Gillespie in that group and some other really superb drummers that I've had an opportunity to play with. But the kind of excitement and freedom that Ali can provide has been unprecedented in my lifetime for myself. So, I'm very excited for it. People can feel it, man! You can feel that quick expression, that excitement of being on a knife's edge and not knowing what is going to happen. People can feel that. So, I'm really excited to get to be able to do it again, let alone allowing myself to be an observer for the latter two-thirds of the program, you know? I'm very excited about it. And we should also mention. I'm not sure about Detroit, but here in Ann Arbor, which incidentally is at our our farm, there will be a tent and everything. So, this is not weather-dependent.

Michael Jewett: Ah, thank you. Rain or shine. Okay. Rain or shine.

Mr. B: Yeah. Rain or shine. And everybody will be safe and dry, high and dry And it's just going to be all good. It's just going to be all good! Right, Ali?

Ali Jackson: Sir, you right! It's going to be...what can I say? It's a great way to bring in the fall and to connect and bring your family out to a community event that's not too big. So, the idea is that, if people want to come, try and get your tickets because there is a cap. You can't have like 10,000 people.

Michael Jewett: We don't want to get down like that.

Mr. B: This is not Max Yazger's farm, you know?

Michael Jewett: But you have to really love the philosophy, the idea, about bringing this to make this a community thing. Because as much as I love and everybody knows that I love hanging out in jazz clubs, and the Detroit Jazz Festival, and concerts and everything, going to an event at Hill and everything, there's something about hearing music in a space that you're not accustomed to hearing music, really it's like, "Wow! This is so cool to have it right in someone's backyard!" Again, everyone, please. Any interest in this, it's one long word. And kudos and bravos to the good folks at Creative Washtenaw for sponsoring this whatnot. creativewashtenaw.org/thegetdown. The events are this Saturday in the Detroit area and this Sunday, the coming Sunday in the Ann Arbor area and their afternoon into early evening events, one until six. Featuring our guests, Mr. B. at the piano, Ali Jackson, leading, playing drums, collaborating with, I think, maybe every ensemble, including the Detroit Jazz Orchestra, and Robert Hurst, who's always...you got to keep an eye out on Robert Hurst. He's always doing something provocative. He's got a band, including a fantastic saxophonist. I'm a big fan of the work of Craig Handy, among the other different members of the Detroit jazz Orchestra. So ,these are happening. This will be, I guess, the second time or second and third time, that this has happened. Are there any plans to maybe document this or, as it stands now, eyeing out a recording in the future with any or all of this?

Ali Jackson: Well, absolutely! Everything is documented now. As you know, working in the world of recorded music and music distribution, people go to see music. They don't go to hear it. I went to see this gig, you know? It's not like I went to enjoy and listen to the gig. So, this will definitely be documented with video and with some audio. However, the most important thing with music is for it to be experienced, documenting it and hopefully we will have a studio recording. And it will be distributed, and you can hear it in a like more contained environment. However, we need to get the music to the people and get for our young people to experience the feeling of what it is being around the music. And that had a huge impact in my development growing up, just listening, being in rehearsals, being dragged around all over town going to rehearsals or sitting in on lessons and doing all of the things around being a musician. However, listening is the most important thing, not singing, but also being in an environment where other people are enjoying the music. So, that's the purpose of the Get Down. That is the Get Down purpose.

Michael Jewett: That's an important--

Mr. B: You know, Michael...

Michael Jewett: Go ahead, Mark. Go ahead, man.

Mr. B: I should mention just real quickly as an aside that Ali and I discovered, speaking about Ali being dragged around very often by his father and others in Detroit, we discovered that we didn't meet, but we were both at the same place at the time at the performance that was the life celebration of J.C. Heard at Music Hall, I believe it was. So, that was an incredible assemblage of musicians, the like of which most of us will never have the opportunity to be with again for obvious reasons. It was Max Roach, Dizzy Gillespie, Ahmad Jamal, and others. Ali and I were both there. Ali is younger than myself, but we came across it on a video together that we were both at the rehearsal for the performance. It's just an aside that I think is interesting, you know? But, yeah, yeah!

Ali Jackson: The connection being around the music. And that's the thing. Just be around it!

Mr. B: Be around it! Be around it!

Marilyn Gouin / 89.1 WEMU Ali Jackson and Mr. B at the Timko Broadcast Center.

Michael Jewett: Indeed, indeed! That's an important lesson! Well, bravo to both of you! Congratulations on that! I encourage everyone. Hey, it's the Get Down, so get down! It's a get-down with the Get Down! creativewashtenaw.org/the getdown. It's happening in the Detroit area on Saturday one until six. And then Sunday, a week from this weekend if you will, in the Ann Arbor area. Ali Jackson, Mr. B, Robert Hurst, various ensembles. It's going to be a great, great happening! That's coming up this coming weekend. Thank you all! Thank you both for your time! Bravo! And we look forward to hearing you in the Get Down and beyond!

Ali Jackson: Thank you, Mr. Jewett. Yes, sir!

Michael Jewett: All right!

Mr. B: Thanks so much!

Michael Jewett: Ali Jackson and Mr. B joining us in The Music Room, 89.1 WEMU.

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