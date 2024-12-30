2024 in photos: NPR station photographers share memorable moments

Through the lenses of NPR's member and affiliate station photographers, we've seen everything from protests unfold on college campuses, a total eclipse soar across the United States, one of the most important Election Days in our nation's history and so much more.

Each year we recognize the impactful photographs that our stations have made of our ever-evolving world. Here is a selection of moments that these dedicated photojournalists have captured throughout this past year.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Beth LaBerge/KQED / Dancers perform at the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24. Full story here.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW Kevin Hernandez, known as HAPPYTEARS, dances while wearing a halo and light up wings, during a renegade rave under a bridge on Oct. 11, in Seattle. Full story here.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Thousands of spectators donned their best Western wear and packed the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Md., in September to watch Black cowboys and cowgirls compete in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. After "The Star-Spangled Banner," attendees stand as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" is sung. Full story here.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite / Lion dancers do their thing as firecrackers explode during the annual Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 10 at the Far East Center in Denver's Westwood neighborhood. Full story here.

Beth LaBerge/KQED / Nick Gelos, fire captain with CalFire at the Gabilan Conservation Camp, holds the fire line on Route 32 northeast of Chico along with an inmate hand crew in the early morning of July 26. Full story here.

Michael Minasi/KUT News / A photo composite of the total solar eclipse taken during the Kerrclipse Festival on April 8 in Kerrville, Texas. Full story here.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio / Iowa Public Radio Iowa high school students gather in the Iowa Capitol to protest gun violence on Jan. 8. Full story here.

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News A house is seen just off Richmond Highway in Appomattox County, Va., on June 3. A sign reads "Hang on" and "Trump is coming." Full story here.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR Jayson Tatum hoists the NBA Finals trophy during the Boston Celtics' championship parade. Thousands of fans flocked to the streets of downtown Boston to celebrate the team's 18th championship title. Full story here.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / The 2024 tree climbing championship held by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture (MAC-ISA) took place this spring at the Crofton Country Club, situated midway between Washington, D.C., and Annapolis, Md. A competitor in the 'work climb' event makes their way through four stations in a large tree, performing tasks at each of them, before finally descending safely to the ground. Full story here.

Renee Dominguez/KUT / Dua Lipa performs at ACL Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park on Oct. 5. Full story here.

Ryan Loew/Ideastream Public Media / Zachary Rigelsky, 10, of Highland Heights, Ohio, lies on the ground outside of the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 8. Full story here.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Protesters at the University of Connecticut link arms in a circle during a rally on campus calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. One person was arrested as more than 150 people attended the event on April 25. Full story here.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Fog rises off the Missouri River in front of the Missouri state Capitol building on the morning of Jan. 3, in Jefferson City, Mo.

Martin do Nascimento/KQED / Daniel Gonzalez grieves at the Biggest Big Game Bash watch party in downtown Las Vegas after the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11. Full story here.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio A student analyzes a chess board during the St. Louis Public Schools' annual chess tournament on May 10 at St. Louis Science Center in St. Louis' Kings Oak neighborhood. Full story here.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative / New England News Collaborative People dance during the election night square dance in Townshend, Vt., on Nov. 5, as Sally Newton and the Turkey Mountain Window Smashers call and play music in the Townshend Town Hall. Full story here.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Norman Gansert of Johnston, R.I., hops into the back of his truck to unload his 1,104 pound pumpkin at the Woodstock Fair on Aug. 29. Full story here.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Forester and researcher, Joseph Barsky of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, surveys oak tree acorn production at Sleeping Giant State Park on August 20. Full story here.

Renee Dominguez/KUT / Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco and Frédéric Vasseur, principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, celebrate their win at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Oct. 20. Full story here.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite / Kenny Violett launches candy towards crowds of costumed children from the Wizard's Chest's float in the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19. Full story here.

Megan Farmer/KUOW / A car sits abandoned surrounded by fallen trees and debris on Nov. 21, along Northup Way in Bellevue, Wash. Full story here.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio / Iowa Public Radio Miss Gay Iowa 2024 Nevae Love lip syncs at Studio 13 in Iowa City during the fifth season of "Star Search," a RuPaul's Drag Race-inspired competition. Full story here.

Jesse Costa/WBUR / Voters wait in a long line down a spiral staircase before the polls open at 7 a.m. at the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club in Boston on Nov. 5. Full story here.

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City SC goalkeeper Benjamin Lundt walks out to a matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 28, at CityPark in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.

Patricia Lim/KUT / LaKendra Howard as Winnie Shankle performing during the annual Texas Pea Festival in Shankleville, Texas, on June 22. The FairyTale Project is an African-American dance group focusing on stories of Freedomtown and people in Texas. Full story here.

Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Spectators watch the solar eclipse at Cole Memorial Park in Chester, Ill., on April 8.