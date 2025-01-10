Alec Baldwin sues New Mexico officials over handling of 'Rust' shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie Rust.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday at state district court in Santa Fe, where a judge in July dismissed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin also alleges defamation in the suit, saying that prosecutors and investigators intentionally mishandled evidence as they pursued the case.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include special prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, along with three investigators from the Santa Fe County sheriff's office and the county board of commissioners.

"Defendants sought at every turn to scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others, regardless of the evidence or the law," the lawsuit states. It also says prosecutors and investigators targeted Baldwin for professional or political gain.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during a rehearsal for the movie Rust in October 2021 at a film-set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the revolver fired.

Baldwin's trial was upended by revelations that ammunition was brought into the Santa Fe County sheriff's office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins' killing. Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin's lawyers say investigators "buried" the evidence in a separate case folder and filed a successful motion to dismiss.

Morrissey said she learned more than a year ago that Baldwin was considering a lawsuit.

"In October 2023 the prosecution team became aware that Mr. Baldwin intended to file a retaliatory civil lawsuit," she told The Associated Press in a text message Thursday. "We look forward to our day in court."

Carmack-Altwies and the Santa Fe sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Baldwin's lawsuit argues that prosecutors should not be afforded immunity in their official roles.

The state attorney general declined to pursue and appeal the dismissal on behalf of prosecutors, closing out the case in December.

Separately, the shooting led to an involuntary manslaughter conviction at trial last year against movie weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She is serving out a maximum sentence of 1 1/2 years at a state penitentiary.

The tort claim by Baldwin also takes aim at a special prosecutor who initially oversaw the investigation, while seeking unspecified punitive damages, compensatory damages, attorneys' fees and interest.

It adds to a thicket of post-trial litigation, even as Baldwin has returned to comic appearances on "Saturday Night Live" with plans in the works for a family reality TV show with wife Hilaria and seven children.

The parents and younger sister of Hutchins have sued Baldwin and other producers of Rust in New Mexico state court. A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit by Hutchins widower and son.

