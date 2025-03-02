© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

2025 Oscars: See the red carpet looks

By NPR Staff
Published March 2, 2025 at 6:18 PM EST
Cynthia Erivo
Mike Coppola
/
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday night's Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Conan O'Brien is hosting, and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform.

Netflix's musical Emilia Pérez enters the evening with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which both have 10 each, including for best picture.

Here are the stars as they head into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Timothée Chalamet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Ariana Grande
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Colman Domingo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Zoe Saldaña
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Zoe Saldaña
Demi Moore
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Demi Moore
Jeff Goldblum
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum
Raye
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Raye
Fernanda Torres
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fernanda Torres
Dave Bautista
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Dave Bautista
Monica Barbaro
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Omar Apollo
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Omar Apollo
Emma Stone
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Emma Stone
Jon M. Chu
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jon M. Chu
Storm Reid
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Storm Reid
Julianne Hough
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Miley Cyrus
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Margaret Qualley
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Margaret Qualley
Marissa Bode
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Marissa Bode
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Lisa
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lisa
Anok Yai
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Anok Yai
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images
/
WWD via Getty Images
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Archie Coleman
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Archie Coleman
Rachel Sennott
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Sennott
Doja Cat
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Joe Locke
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Locke
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Charlotte Lawrence
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence
Joe Alwyn
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Alwyn
Yasmin Finney
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Yasmin Finney
Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova
Brandi Carlile
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
