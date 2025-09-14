Emmys 2025: It was a big night for 'Adolescence,' 'The Studio' and 'The Pitt'
Updated September 14, 2025 at 11:10 PM EDT
Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the 77th Emmy Awards live on Sunday night. Below you can find nominees in some of the main categories with winners marked in bold. And check out who wore what — our red carpet coverage is here.
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
WINNER: Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding reality competition program
WINNER: The Traitors
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding talk series
WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Daily Show
Outstanding limited or anthology series
WINNER: Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding comedy series
WINNER: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding drama series
WINNER: The Pitt
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last Of Us
Paradise
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Amazon supports NPR and pays to distribute some of our content.
Copyright 2025 NPR