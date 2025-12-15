Trump says Rob Reiner had 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' in post on his death

Updated December 15, 2025 at 12:18 PM EST

President Trump disparaged Hollywood director Rob Reiner, who died along with his wife over the weekend in what officials are investigating as a homicide. Their 32-year-old son, Nick, has been arrested.

Reiner, 78, was a prominent supporter of the Democratic Party and a vocal Trump critic.

"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood," Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday morning. "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Trump went on to say that Reiner had a "raging obsession" with him, "with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before."

His post concluded with, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Tributes for Reiner have been pouring in since late Sunday night, including from former President Barack Obama, who said that "beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people – and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request at around 3:40 p.m. local time Sunday and discovered the bodies inside the couple's home.

Reiner's son Nick had a history of addiction, which inspired the 2016 movie Being Charlie, which Nick Reiner worked on with his dad.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has had a public falling out with Trump, criticized the president's comments. Referencing Nick Reiner's history in a post on X, Greene called the incident "a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies."

