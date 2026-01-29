© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

More staff shakeups at the Kennedy Center

By Anastasia Tsioulcas,
Elizabeth Blair
Published January 29, 2026 at 2:55 PM EST
A recently installed sign at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as photographed on Jan. 10. The center's name change has not been approved by Congress.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
A recently installed sign at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as photographed on Jan. 10. The center's name change has not been approved by Congress.

Two senior staffers have departed the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. — one of whom was officially on the job for less than two weeks.

Kevin Couch had been announced as the Kennedy Center's new senior vice president of artistic planning on Jan. 16, at which point he was hailed as a "visionary entertainment leader" with "over two decades of experience in artist management, global booking and high-level brand partnerships," including booking live events in San Antonio, Tulsa, Little Rock and Springfield, Mo.

Couch, who is a drummer, confirmed to NPR on Wednesday evening that he had resigned from the federally funded center, but declined to share any details.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Center's senior director of artistic operations, Sarah Kramer, confirmed to NPR on Wednesday evening that she had been fired after a decade working there.

The Kennedy Center did not respond to NPR's multiple requests for comment.

Since President Trump became chair of the performing arts complex and later moved to change its name to the Trump Kennedy Center, several prominent artists have canceled their planned performances and presentations of their work. Cancellations announced this month include the composer Philip Glass, opera star Renée Fleming, the banjo player Bela Fleck and the Seattle Children's Theatre. The Kennedy Center has told NPR in prior statements that the artists cancelling have been doing so under pressure from "leftist activists."

The center's name change did not receive the required approval from Congress. Last month, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), an ex-officio member of the Kennedy Center's board, filed a lawsuit against President Trump, the center's president Richard Grenell, and others over the name change.

Jennifer Vanasco edited this story.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair