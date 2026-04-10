Monster trucks find a big audience with little kids

Updated April 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

LEVELLAND, Texas - The Mallet Event Center and Arena is typically a place where folks come to watch riders' skill with horses – barrel racing, team roping and cutting horse competitions.

On a recent Saturday, Tobias McCurry, 8, stood enraptured before a huge blue vehicle with nearly 6-foot-tall tires, shaped like a hungry shark.

"I like the design and the sound of them," Tobias said. "I like how they look and how big the tires are."

Tobias and his five brothers and sisters were attending the "pit party" in which they touched the fearsome machines and met the drivers before that day's Monster Truck Wars.

His dad, David McCurry, an engine builder in nearby Lubbock, went all out for the Valentine's Day show, securing VIP tickets, merchandise, the pit party and rides for his children in a monster bus.

"We already spent - it'll be close to $500-$600 by the time it's said and done," he said with a Texas-size smile, before excusing himself to join Tobias and his other kids to pose for a selfie in front of the "Shark Attack" monster truck, as big as a medium bulldozer.

Annie Rice for NPR / Most fans don protective earmuffs at a monster truck rally because of the, literally, deafening volume of the un-muffled, 1500 horsepower trucks.

Annie Rice for NPR / The McCurry children, of Shallowater, Texas, get their photo with Jerry Furajter, driver of Shark Attack. "I like ... the sound of them ... and how big the tires are," says 8-year-old Tobias, second from right.

Around the dirt-floor arena, the stands were packed with families in protective earmuffs, wearing T-shirts of classic monster trucks like "Grave Digger" and "Bigfoot." The scene validated what industry experts already know: Monster trucks, those ear-splitting, jumbo-tire behemoths that careen around tracks and fly through the air, are one of the fastest growing segments in family entertainment.

And unique in American motorsports, the shows are geared to small children.

"When I started doing monster trucks as a kid, it was sponsored by Budweiser and Red Man Chewing Tobacco," said Michael Harper, who owns Monster Truck Wars , which produced the Levelland show and puts on 130 events in 70 cities a year.

"Now we're sponsored by a toy company called Monster Machines. So it's a different demographic. If you look out there right now you see 3-year-olds, 4-year-olds, 5-year-olds, and … they're fascinated with a monster truck."

Jerry Furajter, the 26-year-old driver of "Shark Attack," said the gigantic tires draw the kids in.

"That's the first thing kids notice when they walk up to them. They all want to touch the tires," Furajter said. "Then after that you'll notice the giant engines in it, they got about 1500 horsepower. They make a lot of noise. There's no mufflers on these. When you start it up you know it's coming."

Annie Rice for NPR / Fans cheer as Monster Truck Wars begins in Levelland, Texas. The show has monster trucks compete for the best tricks on a dirt track.

Annie Rice for NPR / Shark Attack's driver, Jerry Furajter, says of his monster truck, "They make a lot of noise. There's no mufflers. ... When you start it up you know it's coming."

Joshua Conrad, executive director of the International Monster Truck Museum in Butler, Indiana, called it "the stroller test."

"If the bottom of your bleachers isn't completely packed with strollers," he said, "you're not doing it right."

Monster truck mania

Industry insiders estimate there are about two dozen players on the monster truck circuit these days — with names like Xtreme Monster Trucks, Monster Truck Throwdown, Full Throttle Monster Truck and Monster Truck Roundup. They range in size from independent promoters with a couple of vehicles, to the industry goliath, Monster Jam , with more than 50 trucks.

Monster Jam is owned by Feld Entertainment, the same company that owns Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. Monster Jam says it sold 4.5 million tickets last year, produced shows in 30 countries, and has its own cable channel and video game.

Annie Rice for NPR / Unlike other American motorsports, in the monster truck world, the target audience is children under 10.

Annie Rice for NPR / Monster Truck Wars sells miniatures of the vehicles that are doing donuts and wheelies in the dirt arena. Merch sales are about a third of their income.

Even toy maker Mattel has jumped into the action with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live , a traveling show featuring glow-in-the-dark monster trucks smashing junker cars. The company sells Hot Wheels miniatures of those same trucks at Walmart.

Harper, 47, a bearded Georgia native, worked in the NASCAR world for 20 years and joined Monster Truck Jam as a driver in 2001 before striking out on his own. He now owns 12 trademarked trucks that perform in his Monster Truck Wars shows, and also hires independent owner/drivers.

Harper has three fully-supported teams that typically stage shows in three cities every weekend. They haul the colorful trucks, along with spare parts, from arena to arena in 18-wheelers. Merchandise sales of toy monster trucks, caps and T-shirts contribute about a third of the company's profits.

Annie Rice for NPR / Michael Harper, owner of Monster Truck Wars and 12 of the company's behemoth machines, says driving is still "the most fun thing I've ever done."

Harper likes to stay close to the action. On a given weekend, he'll repair a broken axle, sell hotdogs or pull on a fire suit and climb in the cockpit.

"Driving is probably the most fun thing I've ever done because you just do more with it," he says. "Jump higher, do donuts, wheelies. If you're on a racetrack you're highly regulated on what you can do. At the Daytona 500, all the guys are doing the exact same thing."

Growing faithful fans

Back in 1979, the first monster truck — christened "Bigfoot" — was a souped-up Ford F-250 pickup. Today's monster trucks no longer resemble a truck. Now, all major components are custom-made, from the nitrogen-charged shocks to the huge tires made of a rubber/plastic composite. The finished vehicles weigh 6 tons, burn methyl alcohol – like dragsters – and cost up to $300,000.

And with more monster truck shows popping up at venues across the country, the stunts also have gotten more extreme.

"Now every truck can do a backflip," said Conrad, with the monster truck museum. "They just keep pushing it further and further. Like, someone did a double backflip."

Annie Rice for NPR / Monster Trucks, like the Loco-MOTIVE, no longer resemble trucks. They have tires nearly six feet tall, burn methyl alcohol, generate 1500 horsepower and are built of custom-made components.

Monster truck rallies have been compared to professional wrestling — in other words, they're scripted. Harper does not disagree.

"This is an entertainment business," he says. "We're here to put on a show, not competition."

The fans, for their part, can't seem to get enough.

Back in Levelland, the drawling announcer yelled, "Fire 'em up!" and four cartoonish contraptions, Shark Attack, T-Rex (a snarling, scaly dinosaur), Loco-MOTIVE (a train-themed truck) and Outlaw (a pickup emblazoned with a masked bandit) tore around the dirt arena, flying over jumps. The supercharged, 8-cylinder engines were so loud they rattled ribcages.

Annie Rice for NPR / The Outlaw is one of the popular vehicle designs that Monster Truck Wars has trademarked.

"They go fast and crush cars and they do high jumps," said a breathless Jedediah Kidwell, 6, who attended the show with his family.

His mother, Kaitlin, said Jed has a collection of 200 model cars and monster trucks at their home in Lubbock, and he and his brother and sister love motorsports.

"He sleeps with a tire," she said. "He's had it since he was, like, 2. It's a go-cart tire and he has it in his bed."



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