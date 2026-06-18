What — and who — will be at the Great American State Fair? Here's a primer

A lot is changing these days in Washington, D.C., with even more on the horizon: 10 city blocks of the National Mall will soon transform into a multi-week state fair spectacle, complete with a Ferris wheel, in honor of the country's 250th birthday.

The "Great American State Fair" will run from June 25 through July 10, promising to bring state-themed pavilions, movie screenings, musical performances, military flyovers, nostalgic snacks, a daily rodeo — and potentially scores of tourists — to the nation's capital.

It will feature more than 150 exhibits, with full participation across the United States and several U.S. territories, as well as "businesses, innovators and civic organizations," according to Freedom250, the White House-backed campaign that is organizing the fair in addition to other semiquincentennial events.

"A master-planned celebration will unfold along the National Mall from the Capitol to the Washington Monument, featuring vibrant pavilions representing every U.S. state and territory," says the White House website, adding that the beaux-arts style tents will also highlight national themes like agriculture, the arts, faith and family.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images Workers started setting up the fair, in view of the U.S. Capitol, in late May.

However, not all states are sending official government delegations to the fair. Officials in more than half a dozen states — including Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington — confirmed to NPR that they are not participating directly. Most cited financial considerations and a desire to prioritize celebrations in their own communities, though others voiced political concerns.

Rachel Reisner, a spokesperson for Freedom250, emphasized in an email that there is "a vast majority participating" among the states. Additionally, others are being represented by local businesses and organizations -- such as two companies from North Carolina and a museum from Illinois.

"Whether represented by a governor's office, a tourism board, or a beloved state company or organization, every community will be celebrated, and every American will see themselves in this once-in-a-generation event," Reisner said.

The state fair is one in a series of patriotic anniversary events planned for D.C. this summer, including the UFC fight night outside the White House last Sunday and a fireworks-heavy July 4th celebration that President Trump rebranded as a political rally in a Truth Social post on Monday.

In another post that day, Trump encouraged people to attend the kickoff to the fair on Wednesday — and, by extension, the "summer long Celebration of 250 years of American Independence."

"We are going to have fun, and celebrate America!" he wrote.

That opening event was originally billed as a concert, though many of the performers originally attached to it — including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Young MC — have withdrawn in recent weeks. Organizers now say the kickoff will feature remarks by Trump and performances by Lee Greenwood and Christopher Macchio, musicians who have sung at Trump events before.

What to know about the fair

The fair is an all-day, rain-or-shine event. It is free and open to the public, though pre-registration is encouraged.

Freedom250 is promising attendees an interactive experience at the state pavilions, from Michigan's mechanical milking cow to Florida's recreation of a Spanish fort honoring explorer Juan Ponce de León.

There will also be activations by a wide range of companies, organizations and government agencies, from NASA and John Deere to Meta and the Washington Commanders.

Each of the fair's 16 days has its own theme, including two "MAHA Mondays" and a military and veterans' appreciation day. July 4th is branded as the Independence Day Celebration, and the fair's final day is billed as "The Next 250: Innovation."

The extravaganza will span a wide swath of the National Mall, much of it already blocked off with fences and construction cranes. The fair may also impact air travel in the area.

In a press release this week, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority warned travelers at D.C.'s Reagan National Airport that their flights might be adjusted or delayed due to some of the America 250 celebrations — including the opening and closing days of the state fair.

"Many events will include downtown flyovers or other aerial displays such as fireworks or parachute jumps, which will affect flights periodically at Reagan National," it said, adding that the most significant disruptions are expected on July 3 and 4.

Why some state governments aren't participating

Nearly 10 states say they will not be spending funds or sending personnel to the D.C. fair. While all but one are led by Democratic governors, many told NPR the decision not to attend was a financial decision, not an overt political statement.

"The states were expected to fund and to staff a multi-week exhibit in Washington, D.C., which would entail getting staffers down to D.C., housing them, feeding them, and with the booths and everything … the estimated budget was at least $100,000," said Cathryn Vaulman, a spokesperson for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Vaulman said that money would have come out of the state's budget for its own 250th celebrations — so leaders made a "resource-based decision" to focus on those instead. But she noted that plenty of other blue states, like New York, are still planning to staff the state fair.

Some other states estimated their costs as $100,000, though others were much higher: Sarah Hansen, director of the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission, told NPR that its cost estimates were "half a million dollars or more," which she said was not feasible for the state "given the federal government's refusal to provide any funding."

Washington Lt. Gov. Denny Heck's office told NPR over email that the state opted out in large part because of confusion over costs.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / Getty Images The fair will span 10 city blocks on the National Mall for over two weeks.

"We had heard participating states (whether that was state agencies, tourism authorities, etc.) were generally planning for their costs to be anywhere between $100k to nearly $1m," Dallas Roberts, Heck's chief of staff said in the email.

Each state and territory gets about 600 sq. feet to build their exhibit, with no set dollar amount required to participate, according to Freedom250. It acknowledges that cost was a concern for many states, which is why some partnered with tourism bureaus and companies.

"Our ask was not your government entity must do this and give money; it was an invitation to the state to represent their culture, heritage, and landscape however they would like," Reisner, the Freedom250 spokesperson, wrote in an email, adding that the event is funded by "both private and public dollars."

Officials in a handful of states have been more outspoken in their criticism of how the event is being run.

Speaking to GBH News' Boston Public Radio earlier this month, Mass. Gov Maura Healey, who also opted out, said Trump "invited all the states to participate and wants to charge us to go down and put something on his exhibit."

"It's just ridiculous," she added. "This is taxpayer money."

Luke Harkins, a spokesperson for Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that the state is not participating "due to both the cost of participating in the Fair and growing concerns that the event in Washington, D.C. is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented."

Officials from different states told NPR they had different understandings of how representation from their state would work.

Jayette Bolinski, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said the Peoria Riverfront Museum volunteered to represent the state with an "Illinois-centric pavilion" featuring a hologram of stories from over 50 residents — none of which was paid for by state funds, she stressed. Vaulman, of Connecticut, said she believes its booth will have photos and posters of some sort, while Hansen of Maine said their inquiries to Freedom250 about this "have gone unanswered."

What else is on the anniversary agenda — and who's planning it

Planning for national 250th anniversary events mainly falls to two main groups, which have become increasingly politicized.

In 2015, looking ahead, Congress created a nonpartisan commission to orchestrate anniversary celebrations, which in turn created a nonprofit called America250. It's composed mostly of private citizens, along with several members of Congress and representatives from federal agencies.

America250 appears to focus mainly on getting Americans involved in celebrations at the local level, such as attending synchronized nationwide block parties. It has gathered — and recently sealed — a time capsule with contributions from every state, and is hosting a July 4th concert in Los Angeles, with tickets selling for $17.76, featuring the Smashing Pumpkins, Chris Stapleton and Queen Latifah.

Freedom250, on the other hand, emerged from a Trump 2025 executive order establishing a task force for celebrating the milestone. Critics — including progressive consumer advocacy group Public Citizen — see this group as Trump's attempt to bypass America250 after trying unsuccessfully to pack it with loyalists.

Freedom250 describes itself as "the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation's 250th birthday." Another sign of its standing in the administration: The official White House webpage for the 250th links out to Freedom250, not America250.

The group has organized many other high-profile anniversary events, including the White House UFC event, the July 4th rally on the Mall, a July 4th tall ship event on the East Coast and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., an Indycar event scheduled for the National Mall in August.

Trump's executive order says the 250th task force must disband at the end of the year, unless he extends it. And many of the beautification projects his administration is undertaking in D.C. — from restoring fountains to installing statues to repainting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — are tied to the anniversary but could shape the city far beyond it.

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