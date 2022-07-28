Michigan GOP candidates hold final debate

Five Republicans running for Michigan governor made their last collective appeal before voters Wednesday night.

In making her election pitch at the WJR-hosted debate, candidate Tudor Dixon referenced the amount of money spent targeting her.

“The goal is to get Gretchen Whitmer out of office and even the Democrats today are saying I’m the best person to get Gretchen Whitmer out of office because they’ve launched a $2 million attack ad against me.”

Dixon has polled high recently. Other candidates attacked her for her endorsements. For example, Kevin Rinke criticized Dixon’s support from a political action committee run by the DeVos family—a major Republican donor.

“You just listened to our version of Gretchen Whitmer. *few seconds of applause”

The candidates shied away from major disagreements on specific policy issues.

