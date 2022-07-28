Two Republicans are vying for Debbie Dingell's seat in Congress

There are two candidates from Wayne County seeking to unseat Debbie Dingell in the U.S. House of Representatives this election cycle. The newly drawn 6th Congressional district now includes all of Washtenaw County and small parts of Wayne, Oakland and Monroe Counties.

Hima Kolanagireddy lives in Northville and Whittney Williams from Canton. Both are first-generation immigrants and considered ultra-conservative, MAGA supporters.

Kolanagireddy is the founder of an IT and management staffing services company and, like her GOP opponent, favors lowering taxes, limiting government, and enacting strict immigration reform.

“Right now, that is also out of control. We have to have rules around who qualifies to come into this country. It should be merit-based. We cannot have open borders.”

Williams has worked in the auto and marketing industries but did not respond to WEMU’s request for an interview.

The winner will run against Democrat Debbie Dingell, the current 12th District representative. Redistricting forced her to move away from her three-decade residence in Dearborn to Ann Arbor to run for another term.

