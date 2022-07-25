Ashanti Allona Harris to run for 3rd Ward Ypsilanti City Council seat as nonpartisan candidate

Ashanti Allona Harris, who fell short in her effort to be appointed to the Third Ward seat on the Ypsilanti City Council, will now try to earn that seat with the voters in November.

Harris applied to be appointed to the Third Ward seat left vacant after Anthony Morgan resigned last month. But she lost out to Evan Sweet, who will serve in that post until November.

Harris, who was previously a registered Democrat, is now able to run for the seat in the general election by registering as a nonpartisan.

Harris has lived in the third ward for six years and works as a meetings and special events manager at the University of Michigan. She says this was always her plan to run in November.

“I’m non-partisan because at the local level, I felt as if I really needed to involve everyone and not maybe turn away someone that we need to hear from.”

Harris will face Democrat Desirae Simmons for the seat.

