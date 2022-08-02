© 2022 WEMU
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Primary Election Results 2022: Ypsilanti Mayor and City Council Races

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT
Primary Election Graphic.jpg
nicole brown.jpg
City Councilwoman Nicole A. Brown
/
Facebook
Nicole Brown, winner of the Democratic Primary race for Mayor of Ypsilanti.

Ypsilanti will soon have a new Mayor. 1st Ward city councilwoman, Nicole Brown has unseated incumbent, Lois Allen-Richardson in decisive fashion. Former 3rd ward city councilman, Anthony Morgan was also on the ballot and finished a distant third. Brown will face Libertarian Mark Alan King and non-party-affiliated candidate Amber Fellows in November.

All of the democratic primary races for Ypsilanti City Council were unopposed on Tuesday. Michelle (ME-shell) King will be unopposed for a full-term as 1st Ward representative in November.

Roland Tooson will be unopposed to serve out the remainder of Nicole Brown’s term in the other 1st Ward seat.

Jennifer Symmons will be unopposed in November in the 2nd Ward.

In the 3rd Ward, Desirae Simmons was unopposed Tuesday but will face a non-party-affiliated challenge from Ashanti Allona Harris in the general election.

