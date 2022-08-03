Primary Election Results 2022: Ann Arbor Mayor and City Council Races

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor fended off a democratic primary challenge from former city councilwoman Anne Bannister. Taylor notched over 61-percent of the vote Tuesday in winning the right to advance to the general election. Taylor will face a challenge from attorney Eric Lipson. Lipson was a Bannister supporter and qualified for the ballot as a non-party affiliated candidate, He said if Bannister lost, he wanted to give Ann Arbor voters a choice in November.

Ann Arbor City Council will have some new faces after the general election. Incumbents ran in the primary in only two of the city’s five wards, and both lost.

In the 4th Ward, Incumbent Elizabeth Nelson lost her Democratic primary election. Dharma Akmon won the right to advance to the general election where, barring a write-in campaign, she will be unopposed. Akmon took over 49-percent of the vote. Nelson managed just over 46-percent.

And in the 5th Ward, Incumbent Ali Ramlawi lost to Jenn Cornell in the Democratic Primary. Cornell unseated Ramlawi by winning nearly 57-percent of the vote. She’ll be unopposed in November.

In the 1st Ward, Incumbent Jeff Haynor opted not to see re-election. Cynthia Harrison defeated Angeline Smith Tuesday with 71-percent of the vote and advances to November, unopposed.

The 2nd Ward primary was unopposed. With Kathy Griswold deciding against running for another term, Democrat Chris Watson stepped into the race. He was unopposed Tuesday and will be again in November.

3rd Ward city councilwoman Julie Grand also decided not to seek another term. Democrat Ayesha Ghazi Edwin was unopposed Tuesday and will be unchallenged in the general election.

