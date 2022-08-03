© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Primary Election Results 2022: Ann Arbor Mayor and City Council Races

Published August 3, 2022 at 2:52 AM EDT
Primary Election Graphic.jpg

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor fended off a democratic primary challenge from former city councilwoman Anne Bannister. Taylor notched over 61-percent of the vote Tuesday in winning the right to advance to the general election. Taylor will face a challenge from attorney Eric Lipson. Lipson was a Bannister supporter and qualified for the ballot as a non-party affiliated candidate, He said if Bannister lost, he wanted to give Ann Arbor voters a choice in November.

Ann Arbor City Council will have some new faces after the general election. Incumbents ran in the primary in only two of the city’s five wards, and both lost.

In the 4th Ward, Incumbent Elizabeth Nelson lost her Democratic primary election. Dharma Akmon won the right to advance to the general election where, barring a write-in campaign, she will be unopposed. Akmon took over 49-percent of the vote. Nelson managed just over 46-percent.

And in the 5th Ward, Incumbent Ali Ramlawi lost to Jenn Cornell in the Democratic Primary. Cornell unseated Ramlawi by winning nearly 57-percent of the vote. She’ll be unopposed in November.

In the 1st Ward, Incumbent Jeff Haynor opted not to see re-election. Cynthia Harrison defeated Angeline Smith Tuesday with 71-percent of the vote and advances to November, unopposed.

The 2nd Ward primary was unopposed. With Kathy Griswold deciding against running for another term, Democrat Chris Watson stepped into the race. He was unopposed Tuesday and will be again in November.

3rd Ward city councilwoman Julie Grand also decided not to seek another term. Democrat Ayesha Ghazi Edwin was unopposed Tuesday and will be unchallenged in the general election.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

Election Cycle 2022 2022 electionsAugust PrimaryAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn ArborChristopher TaylorAnne Bannister
David Fair
Nearly three-quarters of David Fair’s 20+ years in radio has been at WEMU. Since 1994, he has been on the air at 5am each weekday on 89.1 FM as the local host of NPR’s Morning Edition. Over the years, Fair has had the opportunity to interview nationally and internationally known politicians, activists and celebrities. But he feels the most important features and interviews have been with those who live and work here at home. He believes his professional passions and desires fit perfectly into WEMU’s commitment to serving a local audience.
See stories by David Fair
Related Content