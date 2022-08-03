Primary Election Results 2022: Ballot issues in Washtenaw County

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority won voter support for a major public transportation measure. The approval is for tax increase from the current point-seven mill levy to a 2.38 mill capture. That’s a net increase of 1.68-mills. The levy will run for a period of five years beginning in 2024 when the current millage expires. It is expected the first year of collection will raise over 22-million dollars.

There were eight other ballot issues being decided in Washtenaw County on Tuesday. Not all of them passed muster with voters:

Voters in the Dexter Community Schools rejected a 20-year, one-mill tax that would have funded operations of a system of public recreation and playgrounds.

There were three issues before voters in Augusta Township and two of the three failed. Voters rejected a 10-year, .65 parks and pathways millage that would have maintained nature preserves, parks, trails and recreational opportunities, including a network of non-motorized pathways. Voters also rejected a Headlee override measure. A tax renewal for fire protection and prevention did win approval.

In the city of Dexter, voters approved a measure allowing for the sale of two city-purchased properties.

Voters in Superior Township approved two renewal millage issues to support both law enforcement and fire protections.

In Webster Township a 10-year, millage renewal for public safety won voter approval.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

