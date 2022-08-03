© 2022 WEMU
Election Cycle 2022

Primary Election Results 2022: Ballot issues in Washtenaw County

Published August 3, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT
AAATA Measure passes, three of the other eight ballot issues in Washtenaw County fail

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority won voter support for a major public transportation measure. The approval is for tax increase from the current point-seven mill levy to a 2.38 mill capture. That’s a net increase of 1.68-mills. The levy will run for a period of five years beginning in 2024 when the current millage expires. It is expected the first year of collection will raise over 22-million dollars.

There were eight other ballot issues being decided in Washtenaw County on Tuesday. Not all of them passed muster with voters:

Voters in the Dexter Community Schools rejected a 20-year, one-mill tax that would have funded operations of a system of public recreation and playgrounds.

There were three issues before voters in Augusta Township and two of the three failed. Voters rejected a 10-year, .65 parks and pathways millage that would have maintained nature preserves, parks, trails and recreational opportunities, including a network of non-motorized pathways. Voters also rejected a Headlee override measure. A tax renewal for fire protection and prevention did win approval.

In the city of Dexter, voters approved a measure allowing for the sale of two city-purchased properties.

Voters in Superior Township approved two renewal millage issues to support both law enforcement and fire protections.

In Webster Township a 10-year, millage renewal for public safety won voter approval.

